BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards Update: RENT - Redhouse Theatre Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Central New York:

Best Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical

Wendell Schrer - NEWSIES - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 6%

Joe Gonzalez - PIPPIN - Theatre444 5%

Dylan Parkin - DROWSY CHAPERONE - County Players 5%

Best Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Play

TJ Cravens - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 11%

Lou Trapani - THE DRESSER - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 10%

Derek Powell - THE DIVINERS - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 7%

Best Actor in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production

Carman Lacivita - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 13%

Mike Boland - Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Chenango River Theatre 11%

Ted Lange - I'M NOT RAPPAPORT - Redhouse 8%

Best Actor in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical

Ryan Albinus - RENT - Redhouse 13%

Jeremy Kushnier - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 11%

Collin Purcell - RENT - Redhouse 8%

Best Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical

Allauna Overstreet Gibson - PIPPIN - Theatre444 8%

Laura D. Feligno - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 7%

Alyssa Brown - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Auburn Players 6%

Best Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Play

Gloria Mann - THE WEIR - Performing Arts of Woodstock 12%

Tamara Cacchione - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 7%

Caroline sweet - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 7%

Best Actress in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production

Annie Winneg - Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Chenango River Theatre 19%

Angela Janas - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 14%

Molly Parker Myers - THE MOORS - Bridge Street Theatre 7%

Best Actress in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical

Kaylin Hedges - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 20%

Yarissa Tiara Millan - RENT - Redhouse 17%

Meeghan Darling - THE SHAGGS: PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD - Bridge Street Theatre 7%

Best Choreography in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical

Pam Rapoza - PIPPIN - Theatre444 13%

Juda Leah + Sean Matthew Whiteford - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 13%

Denise Wornell - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - County Players 10%

Best Choreography of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production

Jennifer Cody - RENT - Redhouse 21%

Misha Shields - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 19%

Sebastiani Romagnolo - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 10%

Best College/University Production of a Musical

INTO THE WOODS - SUNY New Paltz - McKenna Theatre 22%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Dutchess Community College 14%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Saint John Fisher College 12%

Best College/University Production of a Play

SWEAT - Dutchess Community College 63%

HOOKMAN - Earl McCarroll Studio Theatre (Ithaca College) 37%

Best Costume Design in a Community Theatre Production

Lauren Maddock/Kristen MacKay - PIPPIN - Theatre444 10%

Rosemary Evaul - DROWSY CHAPERONE - County Players 8%

Lobsang Camacho - NEWSIES - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 7%

Best Costume Design in a Professional Theatre Production

Sarah Cubbage - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 18%

Nikki Moody - RENT - Redhouse 15%

Jim Halliday - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 10%

Best Direction of a Community Theatre Production of a Musical

Pam Rapoza - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 12%

Colin Keating - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 7%

Dorothy Luongo - THE SECRET GARDEN - Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 7%

Best Direction of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production

Hunter Foster & Jennifer Cody - RENT - Redhouse 20%

Marshall Pailet - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 18%

John Sowle - THE SHAGGS: PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD - Bridge Street Theatre 10%

Best Direction of a Play in a Community Theatre Production

Krystal Wadsworth - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 11%

Lou Trapani - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 9%

Korrie Taylor - DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 6%

Best Direction of a Play in a Professional Theatre Production

Andrew Kahl - Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Chenango River Theatre 13%

Jason O'Connell - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 12%

Steve Hayes - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 10%

Best Hair Design in a Community Theatre Production

Danielle Masterson - DROWSY CHAPERONE - County Players 40%

Kathy Gilbert - WILLY WONKA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 35%

Kathy Gilbert - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Central New York Playhouse 25%

Best Hair Design in a Professional Theatre Production

Matthew Oliver - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 59%

Al Annotto - GRAND HOTEL - The Rev Theatre Company 41%

Best Lighting Design in a Community Theatre

Garrett Coons/RJ Rapoza - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 16%

Lobsang Cachamo - NEWSIES - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 9%

Marc Schroeder - OUR TOWN - County Players 8%

Best lighting design in a Professional Theatre Production

Jake DeGroot - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 21%

Travis McHale - RENT - Redhouse 17%

Andrew Gmoser - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 10%

Best Musical in a Community Theatre Production

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 8%

DROWSY CHAPERONE - County Players 6%

PIPPIN - Theatre444 6%

Best Musical in a Professional Theatre Production

RENT - Redhouse 18%

LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 17%

THE SHAGGS: PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD - Bridge Street Theatre 9%

Best Play in a Community Theatre Production

PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 15%

THE DIVINERS - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 7%

DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 6%

Best Play in a Professional Theatre Production

Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Chenango River Theatre 14%

ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 13%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 10%

Best Professional Dance Production

The Nutcracker - Crouse Hinds Theater 40%

Peter Pan - Crouse Hinds Theater 35%

THE ART OF DANCE - Salt space/ salt city dance festival 25%

Best Set Design in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical

Andy Weintraub - NEWSIES - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 14%

Bill Stobie - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 13%

Walter Panas High School's Panas Players - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Brewster Theater Company 10%

Best Set Design of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production

Paul Tate dePoo III - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 23%

Carolyn Mraz - RENT - Redhouse 20%

Czerton Lim - ELF - Syracuse Stage 11%

Best Set Design of a Play in a Community Theatre Production

Patrick McGrif - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 16%

Josh Taylor - DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 15%

Andy Weintraub - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 14%

Best Set Design of a Play in a Professional Theatre Production

Sandra Goldmark - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 21%

John Sowle - '...AND EVERY TALE CONDEMNS ME FOR A VILLAIN' (SHYLOCK & THRICE TO MINE) - Bridge Street Theatre 15%

Shane Cinal - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 14%

Best Supporting Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical

Jack McAuliff - THE MUSIC MAN - Center for the Arts of Homer 8%

Damon Fletcher - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 8%

Pat Fegley - PIPPIN - Theatre444 5%

Best Supporting Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Play

Lou Trapani - THE DRESSER - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 12%

Jeremiah Thompson - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 10%

Thom Webb - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 8%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production

Derek Powell - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 17%

Bradley Levine - CASSE NOISETTE - Bridge Street Theatre 13%

Eric Fleising - BETTER - Bridge Street Theatre 11%

Best Supporting Actor in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical

Rhoyle - RENT - Redhouse 14%

Brennan Caldwell - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 13%

Temar Underwood - RENT - Redhouse 11%

Best Supporting Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical

Marilla Gonzalez - PIPPIN - Theatre444 7%

Hannah Fox - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 7%

Katie-Beth Anspach - THE SECRET GARDEN - Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 5%

Best Supporting Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Play

Susan Gies - OUR SUBURB - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 15%

Alyssa Otoski-Keim - DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 12%

Caraline Stocker - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 9%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production

Lilli Komurek - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 18%

Samantha Steinmetz - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 15%

Alyssa Otoski - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 13%

Best Supporting Actress in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical

Ariella Serur - RENT - Redhouse 10%

Cathryn Wake - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 10%

Angie Colonna - GREASE - Mac-haydn Theater 10%

