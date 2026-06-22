Bridge Street Theatre to Present Magic, Cult Cinema, and Dance in June Weekend of Events
Events will take place June 27-28, 2026.
Bridge Street Theatre will present three special events over the weekend of June 27-28, 2026, featuring magic, cult cinema, and contemporary dance. The weekend begins Saturday, June 27 at 7pm with the return of Hudson Valley magician Thomas Baker. At just 20 years old, Baker has become a favorite with Bridge Street Theatre audiences with his blend of illusion, mind-reading, and audience participation. Suitable for families and audiences of all ages, the performance marks Baker's latest appearance on the Catskill stage.
Later that evening, Michael Wyrd's Midnight Movie Madness celebrates Pride Month with a 10:30pm screening of the cult classic To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar on Bridge Street Theatre's big screen. Starring Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes, and John Leguizamo, the 1995 film follows three drag queens on a cross-country road trip. The evening includes games, trivia, and audience participation.
The weekend concludes Sunday, June 28 at 2pm with ecdysis, a solo work by Brooklyn-based choreographer and interdisciplinary artist Marion Spencer, presented by Catwalk Institute. Combining movement, sound, and projection, the work explores themes of transformation and renewal. Spencer was nominated for a 2023 New York Dance and Performance ('Bessie') Award for Outstanding Breakout Choreographer and has presented work at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club, Danspace Project, Gibney, and other venues throughout the country.
Thomas Baker, Magician performs Saturday, June 27 at 7pm. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students. Michael Wyrd's Midnight Movie Madness presents To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar on Saturday, June 27 at 10:30pm. Tickets are $10. Marion Spencer's ecdysis, presented by Catwalk Institute, takes place Sunday, June 28 at 2pm. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students.
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