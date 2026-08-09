RIPCORD To Be Presented Dramasphere In Central New York

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What happens when two strong-willed women from opposite sides of the country come together to play two stubborn roommates who can't stand each other? Audiences are about to find out when DramaSphere presents David Lindsay-Abaire's acclaimed comedy Ripcord at Grace Church in Utica.

Professional actresses Suzanne Rodio of New York and Denise Morganti of Las Vegas headline the production as Abby and Marilyn, two residents of a senior living facility whose clashing personalities spark an all-out war over their shared room. Abby is prickly, sarcastic, and determined to have a private room. Marilyn is relentlessly cheerful and refuses to be intimidated. Their escalating contest of outrageous pranks, daring challenges, and unexpected twists leads to an evening filled with laughter-and ultimately, surprising moments of compassion and understanding.

Praised by critics as "laugh-out-loud funny" and "deceptively touching," Ripcord has delighted audiences nationwide with its sharp dialogue, unforgettable characters, and heartfelt exploration of friendship, forgiveness, and the resilience of the human spirit. The play reminds us that it's never too late for new beginnings or unexpected friendships.

This production marks a special collaboration between two accomplished actresses whose professional careers span opposite coasts. Rodio and Morganti bring years of theatrical experience to the stage, creating a dynamic chemistry that drives this fast-paced comedy.

Other cast members to complete this inter-generational comedy are Gaetano Forning as Scotty, the tortured employee who has to navigate the opposite personalities of Marilyn and Abby. The cast is rounded out by Eric Almleaf, Hannah Ali and Ben Gelfuso who each play multiple characters.

DramaSphere's production of Ripcord will be presented at Grace Church, 6 Elizabeth Street in Utica, on Friday, August 14, and Saturday, August 15, at 7 p.m., with a Sunday matinee on August 16 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are available through DramaSphere's Facebook and Instagram pages or online at dramasphere.ludus.com.

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