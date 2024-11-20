Blackfriars Theatre Presents DOT By Colman Domingo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blackfriars Theatre (795 East Main Street) will present Colman Domingo's Dot, running December 13-29.

When it comes to holiday hits with humor and heart, Dot, by film and television star Colman Domingo, leads the pack. Featuring a middle-class West Philadelphia family, Dot tells the story of three middle-aged children coming home for the holidays … and bringing their emotional baggage with them. As Dotty's mental decline worsens, her kids—an overwhelmed attorney, a gay musicologist with marital problems, and an aspiring actress hoping to appear on “Celebrity Mud Fight”—clash on everything from diets to caring for their beloved matriarch. This hilarious and moving new play grapples with aging parents, midlife crises, and the heart of an inner-city neighborhood.

There are several reasons that Blackfriars chose Dot to fill their holiday slot this season, none more important than its relatable themes and accessible vibe. "I believe DOT represents the kind of theatre that Blackfriars does really well,” says Blackfriars executive director, Mary Tiballi Hoffman. “It's a thoughtful and often surprising piece that grapples with very real, challenging topics, but it does so in a way that is rooted in joy, warmth and intimacy. We're excited to offer Rochester theatre-goers a holiday story that is new and will make them think about and their own relationships with their families this holiday season."

Director Eno Okung, who is leading the charge for Blackfriars on this production, is leaning into the real-life, no-holds-barred drama of the family dynamic: “Audiences should expect to see what makes being home for the holidays both something wonderful to look forward to, and the reason that we choose to see some people only once a year. Dot has wonderful moments of joy and love, as well as some moments of friction, frustration and anger. It is a humor rich portrayal of the ups and downs of one Philadelphia family's Christmas celebration.”

Blackfriars Theatre provides an intimate theatre-going experience, with 126 seats in a wraparound configuration—audiences are never more than thirty feet from an actor on stage. Because of the limited seating, it is always recommended that patrons purchase their tickets early to ensure availability. Audiences can see Dot at Blackfriars Theatre through December 29th.

The Dot cast includes Yakira Capri Coleman (Averie), Erica Griffin (Shelly), Zoe Itoh (Dotty), Adam Kilgore (Adam), Carrington Reynolds (Donnie), Elizabeth Saunders (Jackie), and Kaleab Wiggins (Fidel). The show is directed by Eno Okung and assistant directed by Anna Eggleton.

Tickets are available in person at Blackfriars Theatre, online at www.blackfriars.org, or by calling (585) 454-1260. Group, military, and student discounts are available through the Box Office. If available, tickets can be purchased at the door beginning one hour prior to performance. Box Office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. MasterCard, Visa, American Express and Discover are accepted at no additional charge (online service fees apply).

