Blackfriars Theatre Opens 74th Season With CLUE: ON STAGE

Clue: On Stage runs at Blackfriars Theatre September 8-24, offering mystery, iconic characters, and tons of laughs.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Syracuse Stage Receives $1 Million Gift Expanding Organization's Commitment To New Work an Photo 2 Syracuse Stage Receives $1 Million Gift Expanding Organization's Commitment To New Work and Launching $2.5 Million 50th Anniversary Campaign
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is The Inaugural Production Of Core Theatre Group, Hudson Valley's Photo 3 THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is The Inaugural Production Of Core Theatre Group, Hudson Valley's Newest Professional Theatre Company
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 4 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!

Blackfriars Theatre Opens 74th Season With CLUE: ON STAGE

Probably the most anticipated event of Blackfriars Theatre's (795 East Main Street) upcoming season is their opener, Clue: On Stage. Based on the classic Hasbro board game—and the fan-favorite 1985 film—by the same name, Clue: On Stage opens on a dark and stormy night with a mysterious dinner party and even more mysterious guests. When the bodies start dropping, hilarity ensues as the guests race to discover who did it, where, and with what. Join iconic oddballs Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard for a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist!

Leading the charge as the director of Clue: On Stage is former Blackfriars Artistic Director, Danny Hoskins. “It's a crime how much fun we're having,” Says Hoskins. “This process feels like the set of Saturday Night Live. The actors and the creative team are a hoot, and every rehearsal is wild and filled with laughter. I think audiences are going to be thrilled to see how well the script translates the film's hilarity and also adds a good deal of new humor and silliness for the stage.”

Artistic Director, Brynn Tyszka, is excited for the audiences and the actors: “Clue: On Stage is a gift that we wanted to give to our artists. There isn't an actor alive who wouldn't want to take a stab at the quirky characters we all grew up imitating. Our designers are also thrilled to have a chance to put their own spin on the classic looks of the board game and movie.” Trading in her Executive Director hat to don the high heels and requisite red dress of Miss Scarlet for the September production, Mary Tiballi Hoffman has a feeling this show will be a hit across the board: "We selected Clue: On Stage in response to our audiences' overwhelming feedback that they 'just want to have fun'... well, this script delivers! It's smart, sharp and laugh-out-loud funny. It's the kind of theatre that surprises and delights, and it's the perfect way to kick off a brand new season of local theatre-making."

Clue: On Stage kicks off Blackfriars' 74th season September 8th. For tickets, please visit Click Here or call the box office at 585.454.1260.

The Clue: On Stage cast includes D. Scott Adams (Boddy), Patricia Lewis Browne (Peacock), Caroline Cox (Maid), Marissa DelVecchio (Yvette), Mary Tiballi Hoffman (Scarlet), David Kensek (Motorist/Officer), Daniel Kincaid Kunz (Plum), Fred Pienkoski (Wadsworth), Jillian Racic (White), Jeff Siuda (Mustard), and John Winter (Green). The production is directed by Daniel Hoskins and assistant directed by Elizabeth Sweeney.

Tickets are available in person at Blackfriars Theatre, online at Click Here, or by calling (585) 454-1260. Senior discounts are available online or through the box office; patrons must call box office to receive student, and group discounts. If available, tickets can be purchased at the door beginning one hour prior to performance. Box Office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. To 4:00 p.m. MasterCard, Visa, American Express and Discover are accepted at no additional charge.

Blackfriars Theatre, a professional, not-for-profit theatre, has entertained audiences for over 74 years in downtown Rochester, NY. Our mission is to enrich, entertain and inspire our community through exceptional theatrical arts while engaging local talent. Parking is available on site.  Accessible seating is available.  For more information regarding Blackfriars Theatre, please visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Pulitzer-Finalist DANCE NATION to be Presented at The Center For Performing Arts At Rhineb Photo
Pulitzer-Finalist DANCE NATION to be Presented at The Center For Performing Arts At Rhinebeck

Get ready for an unforgettable performance of Clare Barron's Pulitzer-finalist play, DANCE NATION, at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck. Witness the raw energy and ambition of pre-teen competitive dancers as they plot to take over the world. Don't miss this critically acclaimed production.

2
Kitchen Theatre Company Presents MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA To Launch 33rd Season Photo
Kitchen Theatre Company Presents MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA To Launch 33rd Season

Things are cooking again at Kitchen Theatre Company as the 33rd season sizzles to life with MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA. Written by Christian St. Croix and directed by Rachel Lampert, this haunting tale will play from September 20 to October 1.

3
35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION Comes to Rochester in September Photo
35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION Comes to Rochester in September

Sunday Stages Theatre Company, an up-and-coming theatre company based in Rochester, NY, has announced 35mm: A Musical Exhibition as their debut production.

4
The REV Announces The Company of A CHORUS LINE Photo
The REV Announces The Company of A CHORUS LINE

The REV Theatre Company has announced the company for the final production of its 65th anniversary season – “A Chorus Line.”

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DANCE NATION
The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway Museum Revisits Musicals
Breathing Storytellers (3/13-4/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I AM BARBIE
Bridge Street Theatre (8/31-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Capital Repertory Theatre (7/12-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jethro Tull's Martin Barre: A Brief History of Tull
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweat
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/08-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Five Times In One Night
14 TH street Y (9/21-9/24)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Million Dollar Quartet
The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES (8/17-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cantata No. 1: An Island Seen and Felt
DiMenna Center for Classical Music (9/09-9/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You