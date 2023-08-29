Blackfriars Theatre Opens 74th Season With CLUE: ON STAGE

Probably the most anticipated event of Blackfriars Theatre's (795 East Main Street) upcoming season is their opener, Clue: On Stage. Based on the classic Hasbro board game—and the fan-favorite 1985 film—by the same name, Clue: On Stage opens on a dark and stormy night with a mysterious dinner party and even more mysterious guests. When the bodies start dropping, hilarity ensues as the guests race to discover who did it, where, and with what. Join iconic oddballs Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard for a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist!

Leading the charge as the director of Clue: On Stage is former Blackfriars Artistic Director, Danny Hoskins. “It's a crime how much fun we're having,” Says Hoskins. “This process feels like the set of Saturday Night Live. The actors and the creative team are a hoot, and every rehearsal is wild and filled with laughter. I think audiences are going to be thrilled to see how well the script translates the film's hilarity and also adds a good deal of new humor and silliness for the stage.”

Artistic Director, Brynn Tyszka, is excited for the audiences and the actors: “Clue: On Stage is a gift that we wanted to give to our artists. There isn't an actor alive who wouldn't want to take a stab at the quirky characters we all grew up imitating. Our designers are also thrilled to have a chance to put their own spin on the classic looks of the board game and movie.” Trading in her Executive Director hat to don the high heels and requisite red dress of Miss Scarlet for the September production, Mary Tiballi Hoffman has a feeling this show will be a hit across the board: "We selected Clue: On Stage in response to our audiences' overwhelming feedback that they 'just want to have fun'... well, this script delivers! It's smart, sharp and laugh-out-loud funny. It's the kind of theatre that surprises and delights, and it's the perfect way to kick off a brand new season of local theatre-making."

Clue: On Stage kicks off Blackfriars' 74th season September 8th. For tickets, please visit Click Here or call the box office at 585.454.1260.

The Clue: On Stage cast includes D. Scott Adams (Boddy), Patricia Lewis Browne (Peacock), Caroline Cox (Maid), Marissa DelVecchio (Yvette), Mary Tiballi Hoffman (Scarlet), David Kensek (Motorist/Officer), Daniel Kincaid Kunz (Plum), Fred Pienkoski (Wadsworth), Jillian Racic (White), Jeff Siuda (Mustard), and John Winter (Green). The production is directed by Daniel Hoskins and assistant directed by Elizabeth Sweeney.

Tickets are available in person at Blackfriars Theatre, online at Click Here, or by calling (585) 454-1260. Senior discounts are available online or through the box office; patrons must call box office to receive student, and group discounts. If available, tickets can be purchased at the door beginning one hour prior to performance. Box Office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. To 4:00 p.m. MasterCard, Visa, American Express and Discover are accepted at no additional charge.

Blackfriars Theatre, a professional, not-for-profit theatre, has entertained audiences for over 74 years in downtown Rochester, NY. Our mission is to enrich, entertain and inspire our community through exceptional theatrical arts while engaging local talent. Parking is available on site. Accessible seating is available. For more information regarding Blackfriars Theatre, please visit Click Here.