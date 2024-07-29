Barkha Patel to Embark On Juried Bessie Award Tour In Rochester

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Barkha Dance Company, led by acclaimed dancer and artistic director Barkha Patel, winner of the "Juried Bessie" (New York Dance and Performance Award), is set to captivate Rochester audiences with a mesmerizing fusion of live music and kathak dance for the first time! Joined by three talented company musicians on vocals, tabla, and sarangi, the ensemble will present two performances during the city-wide Rochester Fringe Festival at the University of Rochester River Campus. Held at the 170-seat Sloan Performing Arts Center, the shows are scheduled for September 11 and 12, 2024, at 7:00pm. Additionally, Patel will lead an open kathak dance workshop, including a public session at the University of Rochester River Campus during the week of September 8, 2024.

Barkha was honored with the 2023 Juried Bessie Award for her exceptional contributions to classical Indian and kathak dance. Deeply rooted in the art form's spiritual and cultural heritage, she is a contemporary voice shaping the evolution of kathak on a global scale. As a touring artist, Barkha has showcased her talent at prestigious venues and festivals in both India and the U.S., including Dance Theatre Harlem, Jacob's Pillow Inside/Out, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Her performances continue to resonate with audiences worldwide, reaffirming her status as a trailblazer in the dance world.

Presented with support from the New York State DanceForce, as well as the University of Rochester's Program of Dance and Movement and Institute for the Performing Arts, this performance guarantees an unforgettable fusion of Indian classical dance and contemporary artistry at the highest level! Don't miss this chance to witness the magic of kathak dance with the Barkha Dance Company. Get your tickets now at:

https://rochesterfringe.com/tickets-and-shows/barkha-dance-company-a-live-music-kathak-dance-performance.

Photo credit: Rishi Raj.

Comments

SPONSORED BY OFC CREATIONS THEATRE