BST Returns To Live Performance With The Bridge Street Belly Dance Project

Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre returns to live performance on June 12 with what has always been one of its most exciting and popular annual events: the 2021 edition of Bridge Street Belly Dance.

A 2:00pm matinee and 7:30pm evening show will be presented at the theatre, located at 44 West Bridge Street, for an extremely limited audience with special safety measures in place for attendees. For details on precautions being taken and requirements for admittance, visit https://bridgest.org/covid-safety-rules-at-bst/.

Who are we...? Without dance? Without community, connection, and expression? For over a year, dancers have been sequestered in their homes, deprived of live performances and the reciprocal energy of audiences. On June 9, 2021, this year's participants in the Bridge Street Belly Dance Project will gather at the theatre for a multi-day collaborative performance residency culminating in a live show dedicated to dancers, creators, and everyone else who both lost and found themselves in the isolation of the pandemic. Their mission: to create a space to reconnect with the power of empathy and community and sharing the process (and the emotions) of creation with audiences during a time when we need art and each other more than ever.

With reduced capacity and social distancing restrictions in place, only 25 tickets will be available to the public for each of the two live performances - at 2:00pm and 7:30pm - on June 12. Advance reservations are $18 and can be made at Brown Paper Tickets online at https://bsb2021.brownpapertickets.com/. Seating is extremely limited and advance purchase is highly recommended. In the unlikely event that any tickets remain unsold, they can be purchased at the door for $20 immediately prior to each performance. These live shows will also be videotaped and then transformed into a short documentary by JD Urban which will be shared online on July 17, 2021 at 7:30pm EDT. You can reserve a spot for the online showing by visiting https://www.crowdcast.io/e/bridge-street-project/register.

Since 2017, Bridge Street Belly Dance has brought an explosion of talent, energy, and empowerment to the Bridge Street Theatre Mainstage, and after a year of drought, this return to live performance is guaranteed to be a celebration to remember. Make your reservations NOW!