BST Hosts A Virtual Victorian Halloween Extravaganza From Phantasmagoria Orlando

The events take place from 7:30pm on Friday October 30 through 11:59pm on Sunday November 1.

Orlando-based Victorian Horror Troupe Phantasmagoria takes fiendish delight in bringing its long-running, critically-acclaimed, Steampunk-influenced series to the Hudson Valley as part of their first ever virtual tour! Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre will be hosting Phantasmagoria's latest show PLAGUE TALES as a ticketed online event over the Halloween Weekend, from 7:30pm on Friday October 30 through 11:59pm on Sunday November 1.

This all-new Halloween extravaganza, created by writer/director John DiDonna in collaboration with a diverse ensemble of creatives, thunders onto the virtual stage with five freshly reimagined tales of terror, presented in a carnival-like atmosphere! Haunted storytelling, 'Phantastical' dance, explosive stage combat, large-scale puppetry, fire dancing, aerial arts, and much, MUCH more, combine to create a rich tapestry of elegant and whimsically macabre horror! Join these spellbinding storytellers as they lead audiences on a dark odyssey through nightmare-inducing literary tales, folk stories, myths, and legends. From Edgar Allan Poe to Robert Louis Stevenson to a spectral Plague Maiden and more, this show is sure to set the tone for a truly 'Phantasmagorical' Halloween season! PLEASE NOTE: This bone-chilling presentation is recommended for children ages 8 and older.

"During our first two years of existence, we collaborated with students from Catskill High School to present 'Nightmare on Bridge Street', a live, interactive Haunted House in the big empty space where our Mainstage is now," says John Sowle, Artistic and Managing Director of Bridge Street Theatre. "This year, we're maniacally happy to be bringing a few Halloween thrills and chills back to the Hudson Valley along with all the mischievous devils at Phantasmagoria!"

PHANTASMAGORIA XI: PLAGUE TALES will be available for viewing by ticketholders all Halloween weekend, beginning at 7:30 pm on Friday October 30 and ending at 11:59pm on Sunday November 1. Tickets are $22 per household (invite a few friends over for some socially-distanced scares) and can be purchased now or at any time during the viewing window (be sure to allow enough time to watch this 70-minute presentation before the viewing window ends on Sunday night). Once a ticket is purchased, you will receive a confirmation email containing your access code and a digital pass good for once-only use at any time during the show's viewing period (don't lose it!). A portion of the proceeds from this Bridge Street Theatre Virtual Online Presentation will be donated to Twin County Recovery Services in New York, and Friends of the Orange County Library System in Florida. For more about the event, visit https://bridgest.org/plague-tales-by-phantasmagoria/ . And for more information about Phantasmagoria itself, try their website at www.phantasmagoriaorlando.com , visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PhantasmagoriaOrlando or check them out on Twitter and Instagram: @phantasorlando.

Don't miss your chance to experience this ghoulishly inventive monster mash-up of the eerie, the blood-curdling, and the wickedly entertaining. Just make sure you don't try to watch it ... alone!

This event is made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and by Public Funds from the Greene County Legislature through the County Initiative Program (CIP), administered in Greene County by CREATE (formerly the Greene County Council on the Arts).

Shows View More Central New York Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You