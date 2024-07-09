BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Begins Next Week At Capital Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Capital Repertory Theatre will bring the Tony Award-winning show “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” to the MainStage at theREP. The book, by Douglas McGrath, will enchant audiences with the inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to rock and roll legend. “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” directed by Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, begins previews Friday, July 12, opens Tuesday, July 16 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 18, sponsored by Hacker Murphy LLC.

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical showcases the musical legend's rise to stardom, featuring an array of beloved songs written by Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. This exhilarating production has captivated audiences worldwide with its compelling narrative and stunning performances, making it one of the most celebrated Broadway musicals in history. The show includes popular hits like “It's Too Late,” “You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling,” “Natural Woman,” “One Fine Day,” “On Broadway,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” and more from King, Goffin, Mann and Weil's impressive catalog.

Elizabeth Nestlerode (Carole King) returns to the MainStage at the titular role after playing Darlene in “Honky Tonk Angels” and Evelyn/Mary Bailey in “It's A Wonderful Life.” Other notable roles include Off-Broadway as “The Other Josh Cohen” and “Gypsy.”

Making his debut at theREP is Nikita Burshteyn (Gerry Goffin), who has recently performed as Romeo in “Romeo and Bernadette” Off-Broadway. Shannon Rafferty (Cynthia Weil) is very comfortable on theREP stage after performing in notable performances of “Jersey Boys,” The Crucible,” “Man of La Mancha” and many others. Taylor Hilt Mitchell (Barry Mann/Dance Captain) was recently on theREP MainStage in “Wizard of Oz” and “Jersey Boys,” and has performed in the National Tours of “Beauty and the Beast” and “Seussical” to name a few.

The Shirelles include Trisha Jeffrey who was recently on the MainStage in the world premiere of “Three Mothers.” Teisha Duncan is an artist-in-residence at Skidmore College who not only has quite the acting resume but also directed and is a movement direction/puppet choreographer. Deirdre Dunkin is making her debut on the MainStage at theREP after performing in recent productions of “SIX: The Musical,” “The Wiz” and others. As well as Lauren Wilmore whose credits include “Godspell” and “Pippin.”

No stranger to theREP stage is Capital Region native David Girard (Donnie Kirshner) who is the artistic director of Troy Foundry Theatre and was recently at theREP in “The Wizard of Oz” and “A Midsummer Night's Dream.” Brian Michael Henry (Bill Medley) is returning to theREP after recently performing as Nick Massi in “Jersey Boys.”

Making their debut at theREP are Stavros Koumbaros (RB Bobby Hatfield), Adriana Vicinanzo (Betty), Christian A. Boyd (Drifter), Byron St. Cyr (Drifter), Damon McToy (Drifter) and Cal Mitchell (Drifter).

In addition to Mancinelli-Cahill directing, Todd Olson as music director, Freddy Ramirez as choreographer, Christopher Rhoton as scenic designer, Travis McHale as lighting designer, Howard Tsvi Kaplan as costume designer, Jeffrey Salerno as sound designer and Katerina Vitaly as video designer. Kate Kern will be production stage manager.

Previews for “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” take place at theREP, 251 N. Pearl St., Albany, July 12-14 and opening night is Tuesday, July 16. Regular performance times July 16-Aug. 18 are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday with matinees 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays. No matinee July 17.

Tickets range from $40.50-$85.50. For tickets and information, call the Box Office at Proctors 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at (518) 346-6204 or visit attherep.org. The box office at theREP will open 60 minutes before show time.

