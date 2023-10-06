An In-Person Weekend of Folk/Roots/Americana Music Comes to Hudson Valley Resort and Spa

Enjoy an in-person weekend of folk music, old and new, and friends, old and new, at the Vacation Valley Resort and Spa in Kerhonkson, NY. Sing, jam, relax, swap songs, learn new songs, acquire new musical skills, and listen to and/or play with other musicians. The weekend features some of the today’s finest Folk/Roots musicians, who will perform and present workshops. There is also plenty of opportunity for informal music making, socializing, hiking, and kicking back with interesting folks in a luxurious setting, with comfortable rooms, good food, and resort facilities close at hand. Featured performers are:

Brian Dolphin and Elizabeth LaPrelle: . Brian and Elizabeth are a couple who, between them, bring a stunningly wide range of musical abilities and knowledge. Brian has studied folk music, lived with indigenous musicians, and performed all over the world. Brian is an enthusiastic song leader, uniting diverse communities through community sings and his work with the Ukrainian Village Voices choir. Elizabeth began winning prizes for her singing at a young age and has dedicated research, passion, and a powerful voice to the ancient art of Appalachian ballad-singing. Learning from field-recordings, books, family, friends, and tradition-bearers like Sheila Kay Adams and Ginny Hawker, LaPrelle has become one of today’s leading Appalachian folk singers.

John Roberts was born and raised in Worcestershire, England, of a Welsh family. For over 45 years, John has been singing and playing old songs, meaning that many of the songs and tunes in his extensive repertoire can be traced back at least one hundred years. He is considered one of the foremost Anglo concertina players in the English-speaking world and uses the banjo for unique settings in many of the songs he sings. He can give the background of any song he performs, often telling the listener the circumstances from which it might have been written and from whom the song was collected.

Chris Koldewey Multi-talented Chris will, among other things, organize and lead group dancing. Chris sings songs that have entered into the oral tradition of American and British folk music. Chris uses skills learned as a Public School music teacher, and interpreter at Mystic Seaport Museum, to engage with audiences, and invite them to participate during concerts in the hopes of making the music more their own

Located West of New Paltz, the Hudson Valley Resort and Spa is nestled amid the beautiful Shawangunk Mountains. Enjoy good food, newly renovated rooms, tennis, golf, table tennis, indoor swimming pool, and more. Participants are encouraged to stay at the hotel, and day admission is also available. More information is available on-line at www.folkmusicny.org or reservations may be made online directly at https://fallweekend.eventbrite.com. Information: registrar@folkmusicny.org or 646-628-4604. Visit our website: http://folkmusicny.org.