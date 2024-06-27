Amy Crossman's THE GREAT DIVIDE Comes to Chenango River Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Great Divide, written and performed by Amy Crossman comes to Chenango River Theatre on Tuesday, July 9th at 7:30 pm.

Everything is fine! No, seriously, no one's got a drinking problem, and the panic attacks are just, no, they're - it's fine, everything's fine!! A comedic roller coaster ride that explores love, heartbreak, and choosing life in the face of incalculable loss, The Great Divide is a darkly funny and utterly heart-wrenching play.

Amy Crossman is an alum of Chenango River Theatre, having appeared in A Doll's House, Part 2, Taking Sides and The Speed of Darkness. She is an actor, improviser, writer, teacher and sometimes clown born, raised, and still living in New York City. Crossmanbeen seen regionally at VOICETheatre, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival and the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey.

Tickets are just $15 each, and are now on sale at www.chenangorivertheatre.org, or you can email tickets@chenangorivertheatre.org. For phone orders call 607-656-8499, leave a message and the Box Office will get back to you.

