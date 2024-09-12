Amos Lee to be Honored and Perform at Musicians On Call 25th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Twenty-five years ago Musicians On Call brought its first Volunteer Musician to perform at the bedsides of patients at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. A program that started at one hospital in New York City has grown to reach patients, families and caregivers in hospitals nationwide with the healing power of music. In honor of its 25th anniversary, MOC will hold its Anthems of Healing celebration on Wednesday, October 16th at The Edison Ballroom. The night will feature a live performance by singer/songwriter and long-time Volunteer Musician Amos Lee.

During the event, Lee will also be honored with the Music Heals Golden Ukulele. He has supported MOC for over a decade by performing live at the bedsides of hundreds of patients in Philadelphia and Nashville, as well as virtually for patients across the country. Lee helped launch programs in Philadelphia through MOC's partnership with WXPN, and helped raise important funds for Musicians On Call by performing at fundraising events, participating in auctions and donating a portion of ticket sales from his tours to MOC.

Barbara Carr, Dave Marsh and Sasha Carr will also be honored that night when they receive the Leadership in Music Golden Ukulele. The Carr-Marsh Family established The Kristen Ann Carr Fund (KACF) in memory of their daughter, who passed away from sarcoma at the age of 21 in 1993. Under their leadership, the Fund has become a significant force in the fight against sarcoma. Over the past 30 years, KACF has provided financial support to several initiatives focused on patient care, including providing seed grants to launch Musicians On Call.

"The significant ways live music can move people in a hospital room were clear from the first time a musician set foot in the room to perform at a patient's bedside. Here we are now, celebrating 25 years of delivering the healing power of music, and we've experienced thousands of incredible moments during our programs all over the country," said President & CEO Pete Griffin. "Our organization would not be here without the Carr-Marsh Family's support in making the idea of MOC a reality. We are also deeply grateful to Amos Lee for all he has done for the patients, families and caregivers he's served over the years. It's a thrill to be celebrating their contributions, this milestone and the impact of our mission in NYC, the birthplace of Musicians On Call."

Two longstanding volunteers will also be honored during the night for their work in bringing music into hospitals with Musicians On Call. Anyone interested in enjoying a VIP experience at this unforgettable event can bid their way in to attend an exclusive reception and have the opportunity to walk the red carpet.

Anthems of Healing Host Committee members include The Carr-Marsh Family, Sara Crown Star, Lee Perlman, Tom Poleman, Alissa Pollack, Karen Rosenberg, Steve Savoca, Michael Solomon, Vivek J. Tiwary and Scott Welch. In addition to their generous contributions, this special event was made possible by Musicians On Call's dedicated partners including Amazon Music, Hyundai Hope On Wheels, Recording Industry Association of America, Southwest Airlines and WXPN. If you or your company would like to sponsor a table and enjoy an incredible night of music and celebration, please reach out to partnerships@musiciansoncall.org. Additional sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Since 1999, Musicians On Call has used music to promote and complement the healing process through bedside, virtual and digital streaming programs that are available across all 50 states. As the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC volunteers have performed for more than one million individuals in healthcare facilities nationwide.

Public tickets are available for sale here.

Comments

SPONSORED BY OFC CREATIONS THEATRE