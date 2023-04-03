Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alive Downtowns! Postitive As Budget Reaches Last Negotiations

This coalition, which started by meeting virtually since the start of the pandemic in 2020, is seeking an ongoing $20 million in operating support from the state.

Apr. 03, 2023  
Gathering in a remarkable statewide effort, 13 downtown historic performing arts centers across Upstate New York have formed Alive Downtowns! This coalition, which started by meeting virtually since the start of the pandemic in 2020, is seeking an ongoing $20 million in operating support from the state.

Alive Downtowns!, an affiliate corporation to the Upstate Theater Coalition for a Fairgame, was formed in response to the establishment of casinos in the eastern and southern tiers of the state. Combined, these 13 facilities have an average age of nearly 100 years, serving over five million people annually and have been keystones to their respective downtowns.

Alive Downtowns! members include Bardavon 1896 Opera House (Poughkeepsie), Clemens Center (Elmira), Palace Performing Arts Center (Albany), Proctors Collaborative (Schenectady, Albany, Saratoga), The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts (Jamestown), Rochester Broadway Theatre League's Auditorium Theatre (Rochester), Shea's Performing Arts Center (Buffalo), The Smith Center for the Arts (Geneva), Stanley Theatre (Utica), State Theatre of Ithaca, Syracuse Area Landmark Theatre, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall and Ulster Performing Arts Center (Kingston).

The aggregate budgets of these theatres exceed $100 million and their economic impacts for upstate's major downtowns conservatively exceed $350 million. Representatives from the Alive Downtowns! coalition have met with local legislators and the Governor's office and the response has been very supportive.

Philip Morris, CEO of Proctors Collaborative, "As our state government is close to concluding negotiations, we as a group are trusting that we will be included in the upcoming budget. This group of performing arts centers is not just a space for theatre, it's a space for all members of our community to come together and support the area. We have high hopes that our community of elected officials will support us in return."

Upstate New York's historic theaters are essential to a city's continuing attractiveness, urban education opportunities and economic viability. These theatres not only bring amazing performances to the people of their communities and surrounding areas, but some may be the first experience anyone has with the arts and education in the arts. The coalition hopes that this positive perspective will continue with all state elected officials to assure an annual appropriation for all its members for years to come.

More information about Alive Downtowns! can be found at afairgame.net.



