ATF Presents CALLING ALL KATES June 14-22

Adirondack Theatre Festival Producing Artistic Director, Chad Rabinovitz, is proud to announce the premiere of Calling All Kates which runs June 14 - 22, 2019 at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Downtown Glens Falls, NY. The leading professional theatre in the Capital Region, ATF is dedicated to new plays and musicals, the season runs June 14 - August 9, 2019 with all performances at the Charles R. Wood Theater.

Adirondack Theatre Festival's Anniversary Season follows a record-breaking summer of sold-out performances in 2018, having doubled attendance and subscribership in the past three years. The 2019 Season kicks off with Jeremy Schonfeld & Emily Goodson's, Calling All Kates, running June 14 - 22, 2019.

Calling All Kates was featured in ATF's 2018 season as a developmental reading was a sold-out hit. It was ATF's most successful and well-attended reading in the theatre's history. The show has since been developed for a "fully staged, hysterical and heartfelt production" says ATF's Producing Artistic Director and director of the show, Chad Rabinovitz.

This romantic comedy musical is based on the true story about a young man (Marc) who plans a honeymoon around the world only to have his fiancé break up with him, leaving him with non-transferrable and non-refundable plane tickets. Marc does a social media search to find someone with the exact same name as his ex to travel the globe with him.

Calling All Kates stars Zoe Jensen (Off-Broadway: We are the Tigers), Josh Israel (ATF: Front Page Flo), David Rowen (Off-Broadway: Bob Marley's Three Little Birds), Mac Myles, and Hannah Berggren. Designers include Shane Cinal (Scenic), Jolene Richardson (Costume), Jeff Small (Lighting), Brandon Reed (Sound) and music direction by Mark Christine. Choreographer Nathan Mittleman returns to ATF after working on Front Page Flo during ATF's 24th season.

The writers, Emily Goodson and Jeremy Schonfeld return to the Adirondack Festival after collaborating on the musical Spunduring ATF's 21st season. In addition, the two also collaborated on the musical Greta with Director, Chad Rabinovitz.



Tickets are $34-45 and are available at the Wood Theater Box Office, online at ATFestival.org or by calling (518) 480-4878. Many performances sell out, so ATF encourages individuals to purchase tickets in advance.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday June 14, 15, and 18 - 22, along with a 2:00 p.m. matinee performance Wednesday June 19.

Website: www.atfestival.org/event/calling-all-kates-2

