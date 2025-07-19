ASL Performance of MEMNON at Classical Theatre of Harlem

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) has announced a special ASL-interpreted performance of its acclaimed summer production, Memnon, taking place on Saturday, July 19 at 8:30 PM in Marcus Garvey Park. The performance is part of CTH’s ongoing commitment to accessibility and inclusion in the arts.

Memnon, written by Will Power and directed by Carl Cofield, is a vibrant reimagining of the untold myth of the Ethiopian king who fought in the Trojan War. With breathtaking visuals, powerful performances, and a fresh Afrocentric lens on classical mythology, the production has been captivating audiences since its opening on July 5.

To further ensure access for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community, the July 19 performance will feature American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation provided by SignNexus, a leading provider of ASL and communication access services for live events.

About The Classical Theatre Of Harlem

The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) is an American theatre company that tells stories through the lens of the African diaspora. CTH combines original adaptations, music, and dance to present great classics of world literature and contemporary works that will stand the test of time. Since its founding in 1999, CTH has presented works ranging from traditional classical playwrights (Sophocles, Euripides and William Shakespeare) to established 20th-century playwrights (August Wilson, Langston Hughes and Jean Genet) to new plays by emerging playwrights. CTH also proudly provides theater-based training and live theater experiences to Harlem youth and their families through its arts education program, Project Classics. The organization incorporates other theater-related programming including Future Classics, Playwrights’ Playground, and Revisited Classics to engage new audiences, invest in artistic development and give exposure to emerging creators.

The company serves over 35,000 live audience members per year. Its online offerings have drawn over 500,000 viewers. To learn more, visit https://www.cthnyc.org/.