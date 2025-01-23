ALICE IN WONDERLAND to be Presented at Hyde Park School of Dance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hyde Park School of Dance, now in its 31st year of training, performance, and community, will present Alice in Wonderland, returning after its revival in 2024. Performances are March 7 and 8 at Kennedy-King College.



“Our performances of Alice in Wonderland are a fun experience for all ages,” said HPSD Founding Artistic Director August Tye. “Younger children enjoy seeing this familiar story come to life with dancers of all ages and levels, showing young children that they too have a chance be in a pre-professional performance.” The cast features 80 dancers ages 6 to 18.



Based on the classic Lewis Carroll story and characters, Alice in Wonderland was first produced by the Kalamazoo Ballet in 1991. Tye created the choreography; Kalamazoo Ballet Artistic Director developed the story, designed the costumes and chose the music, Johann Strauss’s Aschenbrodel. After founding the Hyde Park School of Dance, Tye brought Alice to her students in 2001 and revived it again in 2003, 2009 and 2024.

“Our school had outgrown the previous productions both stylistically and in the number of dancers who want to participate,” Tye shared. “We gave this classical story a 2024 makeover, and we’re featuring those updates again this year. One of the three new dances features our strong pointe dancers with imaginative choreography that celebrates the range and strength of our dance community; members of our Artistic Team restaged and reimagined some of the choreography; the traditional scenery was enhanced with projection using our dancers as masters of illusion; and our Costume Designer, Jacquelyn Sanders, brought her expertise, using some original costumes and creating new pieces to give the show a fresh look.”



To add to the celebration, families can attend the Queen of Hearts Tea Party on Saturday, March 8 at 4 p.m. in the Kennedy-King College Great Hall. Guests may take photos with cast members and enjoy sweet treats. Discounts are available for those who purchase tickets to a performance and the tea party together.

Comments