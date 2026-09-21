Review: Stage West’s UNNECESSARY FARCE puts the cop in copulate

NEW! Calgary Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Calgary & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Yet another delightful performance by a talented cast of characters! Stage West continues to provide Calgary audiences with a great night out with friends and family to enjoy delicious food, good company, and excellent entertainment!

Stage West Unneccesary Farce: Mike Tan, Jenny McKillop & Matthew Mooney - Photo by Benjamin Laird.

Unnecessary Farce had a slower start, a result of a fair bit of build up required to establish the plot, but it gained steady momentum as each new character burst onto the scene. The show featured the classic ‘suggestive collision’ tactic, with regular physical encounters accidentally staged to make others believe there were sexual exploits taking place during harmless encounters. The actors did a top notch job keeping the pace up during such demanding physical exploits and had wonderful comedic timing as was required for much of the rapid fire dialogue volleying between the adjoining rooms established on stage.

Stage West Unneccesary Farce: Mike Tan & Elizabeth Stepkowsi Tarhan - Photo by Benjamin Laird

Each of the cast portrayed their individual persona beautifully and I was pleased to see several familiar faces from the local Calgary theatre community. The voicework, physicality, and chemistry was undeniably what led to the success of this performance. The set design was clever, featuring two connected hotel rooms where all action was visible throughout the show and enabling the cast to time their back-and-forth action accordingly. One of my favourite technical tricks was a bullet suddenly blowing out a light, which came as a complete shock both for the technically seamless delivery on the lighting / Sound Department’s side, and the surprise of raising the stakes on what had been seemingly low stakes action up to that point.

Stage West Unneccesary Farce: Jenny McKillop & Andrew Macdonald-Smith - Photo Benjamin Laird

We left the theatre with full bellies and happily entertained by the antics during this wonderful performance! Don’t miss your chance to catch the show which runs at Stage West Theatre until November 8, 2026. There are plenty of great promotions for discounted tickets throughout the week including Tuesday Date Nights, Wednesday Senior Night, Thursday Ladies Nights.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 15 Hrs 00 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Love Theater in Calgary? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a Calgary News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link