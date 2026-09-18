Photos: CHRISTMAS, ARIZONA THE MUSICAL Live Soundtrack Concert at Broadway Theatre

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Co-creators Zenon Epp and Dan Clapson presented a concert event at Saskatoon's historic Broadway Theatre on Sept. 16, offering audiences a first look at the draft score for their new show, Christmas, Arizona The Musical. Check out photos of the show.

The evening opened with a performance by a stellar lineup of Canadian country-roots and soul artists - including Shantaia, Jade Turner, Antonio Larosa, Brandi Caroline, Alex Hughes, Mariya Stokes, Tea Fannie, Eden Taylor, and Lucette - setting the sonic mood for the night. The second act featured Epp and special guests presenting the musical's draft score alongside a live band.

'The night really was magical. It was so wonderful to be able to perform the Christmas, Arizona songs with a live band for the first time ever AND to an audience,' says Epp. 'We are at the point now with the musical development that seeing how an audience responded to what we are creating is so important, and I think people left with a smile on their face.'

Clapson, who hosted the event in his hometown, added, 'This is a huge milestone for us, and has reinforced that we're on the right track with this new stage musical, while acknowledging there's still many miles to go to do it right!'

Christmas, Arizona The Musical: Live Soundtrack presented by Craig Senyk Initiatives marks the first in a planned series of concept concert events across Western Canada slated for late 2026 and early 2027. In addition, Epp is currently in the process of recording a concept single from the musical that is slated to be released in late November.



Zenon Epp and Dan Clapson

Dan Clapson and Alex Hughes

Jess Seguire, Dan Clapson and Antonio Larosa

Dan Clapson

Eden Taylor

Clay Bolen and Zenon Epp

Melody Stang

Antonio Larosa

Alex Hughes

L to R: Eden Taylor, Zenon Epp, Shantaia, Melody Stang, Jade Turner, Lucette, Luke Breiten, Dan Clapson, Clay Bolen, Alex Hughes, Tea Fannie, Antonio Larosa, Mariya Stokes, Brandi Caroline

Tea Fannie

Jade Turner

Zenon Epp

Zenon Epp

Zenon Epp, Brandi Caroline and Mariya Stokes

Zenon and Tea Fannie

Antonio Larosa

Mariya Stokes

Shantaia Zenon Epp

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