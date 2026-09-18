Photos: CHRISTMAS, ARIZONA THE MUSICAL Live Soundtrack Concert at Broadway Theatre
The concert marked the first in a planned series of concept events across Western Canada presented by Craig Senyk Initiatives.
Co-creators Zenon Epp and Dan Clapson presented a concert event at Saskatoon's historic Broadway Theatre on Sept. 16, offering audiences a first look at the draft score for their new show, Christmas, Arizona The Musical. Check out photos of the show.
The evening opened with a performance by a stellar lineup of Canadian country-roots and soul artists - including Shantaia, Jade Turner, Antonio Larosa, Brandi Caroline, Alex Hughes, Mariya Stokes, Tea Fannie, Eden Taylor, and Lucette - setting the sonic mood for the night. The second act featured Epp and special guests presenting the musical's draft score alongside a live band.
'The night really was magical. It was so wonderful to be able to perform the Christmas, Arizona songs with a live band for the first time ever AND to an audience,' says Epp. 'We are at the point now with the musical development that seeing how an audience responded to what we are creating is so important, and I think people left with a smile on their face.'
Clapson, who hosted the event in his hometown, added, 'This is a huge milestone for us, and has reinforced that we're on the right track with this new stage musical, while acknowledging there's still many miles to go to do it right!'
Christmas, Arizona The Musical: Live Soundtrack presented by Craig Senyk Initiatives marks the first in a planned series of concept concert events across Western Canada slated for late 2026 and early 2027. In addition, Epp is currently in the process of recording a concept single from the musical that is slated to be released in late November.
Zenon Epp and Dan Clapson
Dan Clapson and Alex Hughes
Jess Seguire, Dan Clapson and Antonio Larosa
Dan Clapson
Eden Taylor
Clay Bolen and Zenon Epp
Melody Stang
Antonio Larosa
Alex Hughes
L to R: Eden Taylor, Zenon Epp, Shantaia, Melody Stang, Jade Turner, Lucette, Luke Breiten, Dan Clapson, Clay Bolen, Alex Hughes, Tea Fannie, Antonio Larosa, Mariya Stokes, Brandi Caroline
Tea Fannie
Zenon Epp
Zenon Epp
Zenon Epp, Brandi Caroline and Mariya Stokes
Zenon and Tea Fannie
Antonio Larosa
Mariya Stokes
Shantaia
Zenon Epp
Love Theater in Calgary? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Theatre Calgary (5/25-6/20)
|
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Barry Bostwick
Centennial Concert Hall (10/23-10/23)
|
First Métis Man of Odesa
Theatre Calgary (9/08-9/27) PHOTOS
|
SHERLOCK HOLMES: The Hunt for Moriarty
Vertigo Theatre (11/14-12/19)
|
Sense & Sensibility
Theatre Calgary (3/30-4/25)
|
Evil Dead The Musical
Martha Cohen Theatre (10/13-11/14)
|
Broadway Across Canada Presents Mrs. Doubtfire
Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1/05-1/10)
|
LAST CANDLE
Vertigo Theatre (2/26-3/07)
|
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (11/10-11/15)
|
Broadway Across Canada Presents: & Juliet
Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (9/15-9/20)