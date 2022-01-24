Zoë Van Tieghem to Present LOVE AND STUFF On Valentine's Day At Don't Tell Mama

In a Valentine's Day cabaret, singer-actress Zoë Van Tieghem will debut her new show, Love and Stuff, at Don't Tell Mama on Monday, February 14 at 7 PM. The singer presents a curated playlist of cabaret standards, classic rock and musical theatre tunes, moving through a darkly comedic tour of the isle of Manhattan, with stories about falling in and out of love in iconic NYC spots.

Van Tieghem has appeared at Feinsteins/54 Below and in Birdland's The Line Up. As a young child she sang in a documentary about Pete Sieger and later opened for Blondie at the Bearsville Theatre in Bearsville, NY. Her vocal talents have been featured in Symphonics Live at the Bowery Poetry Club, Naked Angels Tuesdays@9, Postmark Cafe, Rockwood Music Hall and Le Poisson Rouge.

There is a $20 cash cover charge and a 2 beverage minimum. Reservations are available at www.donttellmamanyc.com or can be arranged by emailing primalproductions22@gmail.com.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W 46th St (between 8th & 9th Ave), New York, NY, 212-757-0788 (after 4:00PM)