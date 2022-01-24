Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Zoë Van Tieghem to Present LOVE AND STUFF On Valentine's Day At Don't Tell Mama

pixeltracker

Van Tieghem has appeared at Feinsteins/54 Below and in Birdland's The Line Up.

Jan. 24, 2022  

Zoë Van Tieghem to Present LOVE AND STUFF On Valentine's Day At Don't Tell Mama

In a Valentine's Day cabaret, singer-actress Zoë Van Tieghem will debut her new show, Love and Stuff, at Don't Tell Mama on Monday, February 14 at 7 PM. The singer presents a curated playlist of cabaret standards, classic rock and musical theatre tunes, moving through a darkly comedic tour of the isle of Manhattan, with stories about falling in and out of love in iconic NYC spots.

Van Tieghem has appeared at Feinsteins/54 Below and in Birdland's The Line Up. As a young child she sang in a documentary about Pete Sieger and later opened for Blondie at the Bearsville Theatre in Bearsville, NY. Her vocal talents have been featured in Symphonics Live at the Bowery Poetry Club, Naked Angels Tuesdays@9, Postmark Cafe, Rockwood Music Hall and Le Poisson Rouge.

There is a $20 cash cover charge and a 2 beverage minimum. Reservations are available at www.donttellmamanyc.com or can be arranged by emailing primalproductions22@gmail.com.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W 46th St (between 8th & 9th Ave), New York, NY, 212-757-0788 (after 4:00PM)


Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung

More Hot Stories For You

  • Evans Bank To Support Arts Engagement And Education At Shea's Performing Arts Center
  • Raíces Presents One Night Event ! POESÍA, CUENTO Y CANCIÓN
  • Shea's Performing Arts Center Announces COLLISION OF RHYTHM at Shea's 710 Theatre Next Month
  • Road Less Traveled Productions' TRIBES Postponed to March