Yuri Shibata and Erica Molfetto to Present YURI & ERICA LAUGH AGAIN at Don't Tell Mama

Yuri Shibata and Erica Molfetto dreamed of stardom -- and then, a global pandemic hit. The cabaret act that they wrote in 2019 was rendered meaningless without a world to perform it in. Therefore, Yuri and Erica did not laugh for a full year out of protest* (cough cough: depression*). But now they're back with a brand new act, featuring their own original music, and the comedy-stylings of Manhattan's hottest comedians at Don't Tell Mama this Thursday, 10/28 at 7pm. Click here for tix.

Because of the pandemic's disproportionate effect on women (especially women of color), this show's production team and lineup are comprised of all women including headliners Lauren Ashcraft (former Congressional candidate), Elyse DeLucci (Gotham Comedy, NYTimes, TikTok), Orli Matlow (Adult Swim, McSweeney's, AMC+), Glorelys Mora (Vice News, Fusion, The Stand), and Molly Russo (hot girls drink oat milk, TikTok). The evening will feature the original musical stylings of Shibata and Molfetto with the help of a full jazz band called "Yuri and the Lovers." William Karras will play drums, Sam Thomas Novotny on bass, Matt Wong on guitar, Kal Ferretti on trumpet, Olivia Hughart on saxophone, and backup vocalists Jasmine Holland, Madison Stoppenhagen, and James Stryska.

This event FREE to the public, with sponsorship by NYCityCorps. Proof of vaccination required. Cash bar. Book tickets here: https://www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/6395-yuri-shabata-erica-molfetto-10-28-21