Young Broadway Stars Join THE SNOW BALL A Holiday Streaming Special

Broadway's young stars will join Broadway's Calling with Lance Roberts for The Snow Ball Holiday Streaming special,

Featuring holiday songs come from Broadway musicals like Mame, Annie, Elf, Christmas Story, Babes in Toyland, Meet Me in St. Louis and Rent.

The cast includes Alex Dreier (Billy Elliot), Bonale Fambrini (The King & I), Noah Marlowe (Act One), Charlotte Masi (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof), Marquise Neal (Kinky Boots), Ian Saraceni (Matilda), Teshi Thomas (The Lion King) and Eli Tokash( Finding Neverland, Pippin, A Christmas Story).

The Snow Ball this Sunday, December 13th at 6 pm ET on Youtube. The link is FREE at broadwayscallingtv.com.