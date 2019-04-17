(YOUNG) Broadway Series Returns To The Green Room 42

Returning to The Green Room 42 for it's sixth installment on April 21st at 7pm, (YOUNG) showcases some of Broadway's biggest littles while supporting littles around the world through the (YOUNG) For Young Initiative.

Accompanied by 12-year-old Joshua Turchin, the show features a cast with from Broadway and national touring shows including Frozen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Ferryman, School of Rock, Sound Of Music, Waitress, Love Never Dies, and more.

All profits from the show benefit the (YOUNG) For (Young) Initiative, which sees the ongoing sponsorship and support of littles and their communities around the world; namely Hudson, Benedicta, Rimi, Faiza, and Mulgata, aged 5 - 9 and hailing from Uganda, Haiti, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Sri Lanka.

Tickets are begin at $22, and are available for purchase HERE (https://ci.ovationtix.com/34878/production/994784?performanceId=10366489). Tickets are also available for purchase at the box office before the show for an additional $5.

The full cast of the sixth installment of (YOUNG) is as follows; Alexandra Bradley, Avelina Sanchez, Catherine Ashmore Bradley, Ella Dane Morgan, Fiona Quinn, Gianna Harris, Jake Miller, Jenna Weir, Joshua Turchin, Julian Lerner, Kaylin Hedges, Madison Lagares, Sway Bhatia, and Will Coombs.

*Performers subject to change without notice

The #YoungBroadwaySeries is playing The Green Room 42 at Yotel (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, Fourth Floor) on April 21st at 7pm. Tickets and information are at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Located in the heart of the theatre district, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest entertainment hall. Featuring a wide variety of performances by your favorite Broadway stars, and a delicious menu of food and drink, our club opens the doors of hospitality to the small stage while providing you value. Plus, there's no F&B minimums -- so, stick around, relax; Your evening is already planned.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You