Will Nunziata Joins TRY IT LIKE THIS Fundraiser for Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation

Director Will Nunziata will join the lineup for Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation's Try It Like This: Directors and Choreographers Take the Stage, an evening of performances on Monday, October 16, 2023 at 54 Below in New York City. Try It Like This is a one-night-only fundraiser that turns the spotlight on some of the theatre’s finest directors and choreographers performing together and alongside the stars they’ve helped to shine.

Previously announced performers include award-winning directors and choreographers Mark Brokaw (How I Learned to Drive), Jeff Calhoun (Newsies!), Sammi Cannold (How to Dance in Ohio), JoAnn M. Hunter (Bad Cinderella), James Lapine & Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George), Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), and SDC Foundation President Seema Sueko. Additional performers will be announced.

Tickets are now available for the event, which will begin with cocktails at 7:00pm prior to the 7:30pm performance, when dinner will be served. For more information about Try It Like This and to purchase seats, visit the link below.

The show will be directed by Jerry Mitchell, produced by Paige Price, and musical direction will be by Rick Hip-Flores. The scriptwriters for the show are Sarah Saltzberg (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) and David Rossmer (The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation).

Proceeds from the event will benefit programs of Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation, the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, whose mission is to support directors and choreographers throughout all phases of their careers. Highlights of the SDCF’s programming includes professional development programs for emerging and early career directors, the Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency for mid-career BIPOC artists, The Barbara Whitman Award, the Gordon Davidson Award, an Emergency Assistance Fund, and public programming including panel conversations and podcasts featuring industry leaders.

About Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation

Founded in 1965, Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) is the only service organization in the U.S. with a sole focus of providing resources to directors and choreographers. Our mission is to celebrate, develop, and support professional stage directors and choreographers throughout every phase of their careers. We work to build a theatrical community that reflects the cultural, racial, and gender diversity of our nation by creating opportunities for artists of all backgrounds to bring their full, authentic selves to their work as creative leaders in the theatre. Directors and choreographers create work for the public that activates our humanity through this communal form of storytelling.

About Will Nunziata

WILL NUNZIATA (Director) is an NYC-based award-winning director, writer, and creator of theatre, concerts, television, and film. Film: The Old Guitarist (Writer, Director). Awards: London Movie Awards (Best Short Film, Best Director), New York Movie Awards (Best First Time Director of a Short), Paris Film Awards (Best First Time Director of a Short). Screenplay: Lillith (Winner of Best Original Screenplay, 2023 Hollywood Blood Horror Festival). Theatre: Figaro: A New Musical (Director, Co-Book Writer), White Rose: The Musical(Director), An Entirely Ordinary Town: A New Musical (Director), Poupelle of Chimney Town: The Musical (Director), Faygele: A New Play (Director), The Betty Kiss: A New Dark Comedy (Director), Little Black Book: A New Musical (Co-Creator). Miss Peggy Lee (Director, Writer, Co-Conceiver) starring Tony Award winner Cady Huffman. Award: Broadway World Best Director. NYC: Our Guy Cy: The Songs of Cy Coleman starring Tony Award winners Randy Graff, Cady Huffman, Judy Kaye, and Lillias White (Director, Conceiver). Over Here!starring Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Director, Adapter). For twenty years, Will performed professionally, singing across the country and around the world with his twin brother, singer-songwriter Anthony Nunziata, culminating in co-headlining Carnegie Hall with the NY Pops Symphony Orchestra. Will is a proud graduate of Boston College and a member of the Stage Directors & Choreographers Union. For more, please visit www.WillNunziata.com and @willnunzofficial on Instagram.