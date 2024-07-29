Will Clegg's SYNCOPE To Play At Caveat's 'So You're Not In Scotland' Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrated storyteller Will Clegg has been using (but not abusing) marijuana for almost 30 years. It was all fun and games until he started fainting and developed a serious panic disorder. Syncope is his hilarious and often poignant journey to finding balance in his life - physically, intellectually, and emotionally. This second solo show from two-time Moth Winner and prolific performer Will Clegg will play one day only at the So You're Not in Scotland Festival in NYC at Caveat (21A Clinton St, New York, NY 10002), August 17, 2024 at 4:00pm.

From teenage drug deals in the suburbs of North Carolina to panic attacks on the mean streets of Hoboken, Clegg takes us down a winding path as he navigates the joys and pitfalls of smoking too much ganja. The older he gets, the more he learns to value his mental health, ultimately finding some peace and new ways to relax.

The "So You're Not in Scotland" Festival at Caveat is new to NYC this year. Every year in August people flock to the Edinburgh Fringe, and theaters of NYC stand deserted, haunted only by whispers of jokes untold and soft thuds of pratfalls untaken. What of the people here, who want to go to show after show after show, after-party after after-party after after-party? This is for you.

Will Clegg (Writer/Performer) is a storyteller, filmmaker, photographer, and sourdough enthusiast living in Westfield, NJ. He is a two-time winner of Moth StorySLAMs in NYC and has appeared on "Risk!," "The Story Collider," and "Nights of Our Lives," among many others. He produces, hosts, and tells stories at "Awkward Teenage Years," a monthly show at UNDER St. Marks featuring the best storytellers in NYC. More info at: www.willclegg.com

