WORK IN PROGRESS VOL. 4 Comes to 54 Below Next Week

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Joriah Kwamé, Ethan Carlson, Vaibu Mohan and more in Work In Progress Vol. 4: The Next Generation of New Writers. What's more fun than gathering in Broadway's living room to celebrate new writers? Join in for a salon at 54 Below as young artists gather together and share their work with the world. Every Stephen Sondheim, Dorothy Fields, and Lin-Manuel Miranda started somewhere and you never know which one of these talents will write the next chapter in musical theatre history. Grab a drink, get comfortable, and enjoy what the next generation of musical theatre writers has to offer!
Featuring work by Joriah Kwamé, Ethan Carlson (Her Sound), Vaibu Mohan, Zachary Catron, Amanda D'Archangelis, Sami Horneff, Erin Engelman and James Stryska. Also featuring Mukta Phatak, Savidu Geevaratne, Alexa Jane Lowis, Andrew Maroney, Alyssa Wray, and Morgan Dudley. Accompanied by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh.
Produced by Vaibu Mohan and Molly Heller.
Work In Progress Vol. 4 plays at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 21, 2022 at 9:30pm. There is a $40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
