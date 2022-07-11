WORDS OF AFFIRMATION: The One-Woman Disco Show by Megan Jayme Troost is Getting a New Venue For Debut

Not even a fire can stop THIS Disco Inferno! After unforeseen circumstances, up-and-coming musical theatre comedienne and writer, Megan Jayme (hi-MAY) Troost, is switching venues to Don't Tell Mama NYC, where she will be making her New York City cabaret debut in her vibrant one-woman disco show, Words of Affirmation. The show is at Don't Tell Mama NYC on Monday, July 18 at 7:00PM as Troost leads the audience on a transformative journey through the power of disco.

This belting brick house is accompanied by her boogiewonderland band, featuring Andrew Orsie on the keys, David Andreana on guitar, Julie Rozansky on bass, and Austin Deyo on the drums. With direction by Random Access Theatre Company's artistic director, Jennifer Sandella, and coaching by 2022 MAC Award Winner, Leanne Borghesi, Words of Affirmation is sure to make you laugh, reflect, and do the hustle in a tight 60-minute show. Groovy attire is highly encouraged.

TICKETS: $20.00, CASH ONLY + $20 Minimum Spend Including Two Drinks (Food Menu Available)

WHEN: Monday, July 18, 2022. 7:00PM.

WHERE: Don't Tell Mama NYC - 343 W. 46th St New York, NY 10036

TICKET LINK: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184991®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdonttellmamanyc.com%2Fshows%2F6917-megan-jayme-troost-words-of-affirmation-7-18-22?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1