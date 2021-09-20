WATCH: Eric Anthony Lopez Sings PHANTOM in Spanish at 54 Below's Broadway Latin Music Night

The Phantom of The Opera's Eric Anthony Lopez sings Think of Me (Christine Daaè opening number from Phantom) in Spanish at Broadway Latin Music Night at 54 Below. The event included Ivàn Carlo (HBO's Gossip Girl), Mia Pinero (West Side Story on Broadway), Anna Paloma (New York Harmonics), Nathan Lucrezio (Diana on Broadway), Adrienne Velasco Balducci (Moulin Rouge) & Latin Music Artist JChris.

Watch below!

Lopez's notable stage credits include Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of The Opera, Directed by Hal Prince, Tony in Terrence McNally's Master Class (2018 Chicago Revival), The Jackie Mason Musical (Off Broadway, NY) plus ensemble performances at Madison Square Garden, London's Wimbledon Theatre, Dubai Opera and Australia's Sydney Opera House. Recordings: 21 & Counting (2016) & Cinco Lados (2021).

Proud Member of Actors' Equity & Broadway Inspirational Voices (2019 TONY Award Winning) Since 2014 www.ericanthonylopez.com IG: @Eric.Anthony.Lopez