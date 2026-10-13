Interview: Singer-Songwriter Ashley Paul Talks HEARTS UP AFTER DARK at 54 Below

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Billboard recording artist Ashley Paul is stepping into a new era with the release of her new single, “I Just Had to Fall,” released this summer via Dauman/Universal. The original song introduces a more intimate and sophisticated side of Paul’s artistry, expanding her catalog into jazz and adult contemporary music while highlighting the vocal presence and emotional storytelling at the center of her evolving sound.

Paul is working with producers Bizkit and Butta, a four-time Grammy-nominated, Soul Train Award-winning duo from Philadelphia, who produced the Billboard No. 1 hit “Tonight” for John Legend, on new music that will further explore her growing jazz and adult contemporary catalog.

The expansion also includes the launch of the Ashley Paul Trio, a new live and recording project that will bring together timeless standards and original music. Upcoming recordings from the trio will include interpretations of classics such as “Fever” and “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” alongside original songs from Paul’s catalog. The recordings are expected to become available across major streaming platforms, introducing listeners to a new dimension of Paul as a vocalist and live entertainer.

Paul will bring this new musical direction to the stage on December 29 at 54 Below in New York City with “Hearts Up After Dark,” an intimate live show blending timeless classics with the original music that has defined her recording career.

“Hearts Up After Dark” is designed as an immersive evening of music and storytelling, presenting Paul in a sophisticated live setting where contemporary pop, jazz influences, classic standards, and original music come together.

The new single follows continued momentum for Paul as a recording artist. Her recent releases have earned international radio play, chart recognition, and growing streaming audiences. Songs including “Bingo Baby,” “Hearts Up,” “When Boys Cry,” “Body Language,” “Finding Rhythm,” and “Ribbons” have continued to expand her presence across dance, pop, and Top 40/Sirius radio markets.

We spoke with Paul about “I Just Had to Fall,” the Ashley Paul Trio, and “Hearts Up After Dark,” and how those projects are building a broader body of work that connects her established success in contemporary music with the timeless songs, live musicianship, and vocal storytelling that are shaping the next chapter of her career.

Where did you get the inspiration for writing your new song, “I Just Had to Fall”?

“I Just Had to Fall” was written by Alan Rich, who wrote “Run to You” for Whitney Houston, and I am so privileged and proud to perform his work. It is a beautiful, nostalgic love song about seeing a former crush or ex and rekindling the soulmate connection you both share—surrendering to the magic of what was truly meant for your heart.



When I recorded the song, I felt those themes deeply and even cried while singing some of the lines. It was very real to me. Whether I am writing a song from scratch or performing someone else’s story, I take it to heart and make it my own to share with the collective.



What type of response have you gotten to the single so far?

The song has received incredible support worldwide. While some people were surprised that I released a ballad with jazz and adult contemporary influences, which is different from my dance-pop tradition, the response has focused on the song’s passion and emotional content. I believe a song that touches the soul remains inclusive to everyone, regardless of genre or tempo.



What are you most looking forward to about your upcoming show at 54 Below in December?

Performing at 54 Below is both a dream come true and a homecoming. “Hearts Up After Dark” gives me the opportunity to create something special and tell a story using my own music as the script. It is exciting and a bit daunting—a creative leap filled with growth and gratitude.



Cabaret is an amazing art form. Singing as a live raconteur and designing the set, lighting, and costume changes all feel like a divine milestone in my career. The opening of “Hearts Up After Dark” is an arrow straight through my soul, and I hope it resonates with the audience.



Performing at 54 Below also takes me back to my roots. At 16, I performed at Studio 54 with “When Boys Cry,” a dance-pop song that achieved a Billboard chart position and developed a strong New York following. New York is where I learned my musical skills, training with talented teachers in theater, opera, drama, and dance. New York will always have my heart.



What have you been listening to lately?

Lately, I have been listening to more jazz and soul singers, including Angela Bofill. Songs such as “I Try” and “Angel of the Night” inspire me—what a velvet and versatile voice. I have also been listening to Phoebe Snow, known for “Poetry Man.” She was also considered a jazz and blues singer, with an incredible four-octave range, a bluesy

growl, and a memorable performance on Paul Simon’s “Gone at Last.”

I am exploring music through a different lens these days and discovering uncharted territory for my voice—finding what I have yet to uncover.



Do you have any other projects or shows coming up that you’d like to tell us about?

I am currently working in the studio on a new jazz song with Bizkit and Butta. It is a soulful jazz ballad with a hint of bossa nova, and we will be collaborating with a well-known bossa nova composer from Brazil. I am very excited about it. If we finish it by October 30, I may add it to the 54 Below show.

“I Just Had to Fall” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Listen here.

Tickets to the December 29 54 Below show are available here.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 10 Hrs 51 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me