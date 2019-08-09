Video: Michael West To Return to The Green Room 42 As Ken Boisinger In TONIGHT IM GONNA SING FOR YOU

Kenn Boisinger, noted entertainer, returns to The Green Room 42 with a residency of "Tonight I'm Gonna Sing For You" after his much heralded sold-out debut earlier this year. Expect to be delighted with old favorites ("The Happy Wanderer - Valderi, Valdera") as well as exclusive debuts of new works such as "Is She A Call Girl, Or Just A Girl I'd Like To Call?" and "Were All Patients Really Seen By Dr. Zizmor?"

Boisinger, an imitable artist heralded for his fearless disregard for time signatures, will promote his latest solo album, ...Stay for the Loud Note. Kenn has sung from Flint to Albuquerque, from Bangor to Miami and pretty much everywhere in between, and is prepared to wow The Green Room 42 audience in his most personal evening yet. "A lot of people have asked me over the years what really went down with Regis. Well, I'm ready to talk."

Michael West (When Pigs Fly, Forbidden Broadway, NEWSical) serves as Kenn's opening act. Gerard (Forbidden Broadway) Alessandrini called West "a comic genius with so much star quality." West is known for his loopy celebrity impersonations of Carol Channing ("Door-to-Door Dolly"), Liza Minnelli ("West deserves a special Tony Award for his portrayal of Minnelli" - Playbill), Larry King, and many others.





