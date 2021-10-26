Video: Jordan Wolfe & Michelle Dowdy Celebrate Halloween With Jazzy SWEENEY TODD Cover

Halloween is nearly here and all the goblins and gremlins are out. We're not talking about the creepy, spooky, scary ones one finds in all of our favorite Halloween movies, silly or scary: these ghosts and ghouls sent to haunt us all are the entertainers of the live-arts industry who live for this time of year because they can wildly dress up and raise their voices in belting renditions of songs from Hocus Pocus and Nightmare Before Christmas and that Dalmatians movie. All the singers and actors are on their tippie toes, excited to present their Halloween costumes and numbers.

And wearing the best costumes this year are Michelle Dowdy and Jordan Wolfe, who are spending Halloween dressed as the most adorable couple on the block, the cool couple that wears velvet and pearls and is coiffed in color and curls, the fun couple that's flamboyant and theatrical... the couple that can harmonize.

On October 22nd, Jordan and Michelle released their new creation, a Michael Hull filmed music video of the happy homemakers singing Stephen Sondheim's song "The Ballad of Sweeney Todd" in a jazzed-up arrangement by Mr. Wolfe himself, an arrangement perfectly suited to both artists' abilities, and to the style they create as a couple. Wolfe, a musical prodigy, and Dowdy, a Broadway diva, have the great good fortune to work separately, but it cannot be ignored that there is a magic that happens when they join forces, which is why the couple books into clubs as a boy-girl act, how they created a successful virtual program during the pandemic, and why Jordan is constantly creating work for him and his sweetheart. Watching the video, it is plain to see how much fun they have together, and the happy benefactors of all their fun and artistry are their fans, whose numbers are constantly growing.

The jazz arrangement of the Sondheim song provides an ideal opportunity for the twosome to showcase their skills, not only as vocalists, but as jazz vocalists. Wonderfully theatrical and yet deliciously accessible, they will have you by the heart by the thirty-ninth second of the video, and then, as they flirt and play off one another in the recording booth, all the while making magnificent music, they merely draw a viewer closer to their collective bosom. One can only hope that this might be the beginning of an album or an extensive club act featuring the two darlings dressed forever and for all time in their costumes as Adorables.

Recorded at the P.P.I Recording studios of New York City, the Sweeney Todd personnel are:

Piano Clare Cooper

Bass Tina Lama Engelbert

Drums Jessie Nelson

Photography Michael Hull

Mixing/Mastering Chip M. Fabrizi

