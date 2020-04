NYC Songwriters Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki invite you to join them in "The Music Room" for two new songs.

Inspired by Yo-Yo Ma's #SongsOfComfort project, here are links to two new music videos as we all weather the storm:

See "My Chosen Family", a heartfelt declaration of love:



"Handle Me With Care", what it means to take care of one another:









Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You