Video: APPLAUSE FOR THE DAMNED at Don't Tell Mama Features Songs From HADESTOWN, WAITRESS & More

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Watch video footage from APPLAUSE FOR THE DAMNED, a live evening at Don't Tell Mama in New York City, featuring eight performances with songs from Hadestown, Waitress, and more. The show was produced by Colette Ambo, with music direction by Darnell White.

The first clip shows Carolyn Jerz singing "Right Through You," a song by Rob Rokicki from Monstersongs. The second features producer Colette Ambo performing "Our Lady of the Underground" from HADESTOWN, written by Anaïs Mitchell. A third video presents Elisa Bergomi with "To Play the King," a song credited to James Michalos.

Peter Mill appears in the fourth clip with "Poor Unfortunate Souls" from THE LITTLE MERMAID, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman. In the fifth, Ellie-May Doherty sings "She Used to Be Mine" from WAITRESS, a song by Sara Bareilles. Angelia Castillo performs "Take Me to Church" by Hozier in the sixth video, while Adelia Castillo sings "The Hanging Tree," originally sung by to Rachel Zegler, from the film THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES, in the seventh.

The eighth video is an ensemble number, "Make Him Mine" from THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK, with music by Dana P. Rowe and lyrics by John Dempsey. The company includes Colette Ambo, Ellie-May Doherty, Angelia Castillo, Adelia Castillo, Rhe Arbon, Annemarie Adriana and Bailee Gull.

Taken together, the clips span material from stage musicals, a film adaptation and the pop catalog, all presented in a single cabaret-style program at Don't Tell Mama. Darnell White served as music director across the evening, and the event was produced by Ambo, who also appears as a performer in two of the videos.

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