Photos: JAWS: THE (VERY UNAUTHORIZED) MUSICAL! at Laurie Beechman Theatre
See photos from the hilarious 10/18 parody extravaganza
On October 18, 2026, Jaws: The (Very Unauthorized) Musical splashed its way to the stage of the Laurie Beechman Theatre in Manhattan. The hilarious, pun-filled show starred and was written by Wayne Henry. (Read an interview with him by BWW's Nathan Johnson here.)
See photos from the night below snapped by C. Michael Clark.
Find more upcoming shows at the Beechman on their website at thebeechman.com/calendar
Laura Daniel (Sally) and Wayne Henry (Chad)
Laura Daniel (Sally) with Chad's foot
(from l. to r.) Alvin Urbano (Cotton Candy Salesman), Cat London (Brad the Ice Cream Man), Suzanne Stein (Quint), Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn), Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody), Laura Daniel (Sally) and Robert Stevens Jr. (townsfolk)
Suzanne Stein (Quint), Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn), Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody)
Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn), Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody)
Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn), Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody)
Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn)
Wayne Henry (Hooper)
Suzanne Stein (Quint), Wayne Henry (Hooper) and Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody)
Wayne Henry (Hooper) examining Chad's remains
Wayne Henry (Hooper)
Suzanne Stein (Quint)
Robert Stevens Jr. (Jaws) at the bar
Robert Stevens Jr. (Jaws) in the crowd
Suzanne Stein (Quint), Wayne Henry (Hooper), Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody), Robert Stevens Jr. (Jaws), Laura Daniel (Sally) and Cat London (Maria Sandwich)
Shark fishing Suzanne Stein (Quint), Wayne Henry (Hooper) and Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody)
Cat London (Maria Sandwich)
Laura Daniel (Sally) and Cat London (Maria Sandwich)
Suzanne Stein (Quint), Wayne Henry (Hooper) and Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody)
Wayne Henry (Hooper), Suzanne Stein (Quint) and Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody)
Wayne Henry (Hooper), Suzanne Stein (Quint) and Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody)
Laura Daniel (Sally), Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn)Wayne Henry (Hooper), Suzanne Stein (Quint) and Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody)
A triumphant Laura Daniel (Sally)
Laura Daniel (Sally) and Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn)
Laura Daniel (Sally) and Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn)
Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn)
Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn), Laura Daniel (Sally) and Robert Stevens Jr. (Jaws)
Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn)
Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn)
Robert Stevens Jr. (Jaws) and Laura Daniel (Sally)
Wayne Henry (Chad) and Laura Daniel (Sally)
Wayne Henry (Chad)
Wayne Henry (Chad), Cat London (Brad the Ice Cream Man) and Laura Daniel (Sally)
Ending with a wedding, Laura Daniel (Sally), Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody) and Robert Stevens Jr. (Jaws)
(from l. to r.) Cat London (Brad the Ice Cream Man), Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn), Wayne Henry (Chad), Laura Daniel (Sally), Robert Stevens Jr. (Jaws), Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody), Alvin Urbano (Father Ramos) and Suzanne Stein (Quint)
from l. to r.) Cat London (Brad the Ice Cream Man), Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn), Laura Daniel (Sally), Wayne Henry (Chad), Robert Stevens Jr. (Jaws), Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody), Alvin Urbano (Father Ramos) and Suzanne Stein (Quint)
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