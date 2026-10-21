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Photos: JAWS: THE (VERY UNAUTHORIZED) MUSICAL! at Laurie Beechman Theatre

See photos from the hilarious 10/18 parody extravaganza

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Photos: JAWS: THE (VERY UNAUTHORIZED) MUSICAL! at Laurie Beechman Theatre

On October 18, 2026, Jaws: The (Very Unauthorized) Musical splashed its way to the stage of the Laurie Beechman Theatre in Manhattan. The hilarious, pun-filled show starred and was written by Wayne Henry. (Read an interview with him by BWW's Nathan Johnson here.)

See photos from the night below snapped by C. Michael Clark.

Find more upcoming shows at the Beechman on their website at thebeechman.com/calendar

Photos: JAWS: THE (VERY UNAUTHORIZED) MUSICAL! at Laurie Beechman Theatre — photo 1 of 42

Laura Daniel (Sally) and Wayne Henry (Chad)

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Laura Daniel (Sally) with Chad's foot

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Laura Daniel (Sally)

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(from l. to r.) Alvin Urbano (Cotton Candy Salesman), Cat London (Brad the Ice Cream Man), Suzanne Stein (Quint), Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn), Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody), Laura Daniel (Sally) and Robert Stevens Jr. (townsfolk)

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Suzanne Stein (Quint), Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn), Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody)

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Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn), Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody)

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Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn), Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody)

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Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn)

Photos: JAWS: THE (VERY UNAUTHORIZED) MUSICAL! at Laurie Beechman Theatre — photo 9 of 42


Wayne Henry (Hooper)

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Suzanne Stein (Quint), Wayne Henry (Hooper) and Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody)

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Wayne Henry (Hooper) examining Chad's remains

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Wayne Henry (Hooper)

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Suzanne Stein (Quint)

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Robert Stevens Jr. (Jaws) at the bar

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Robert Stevens Jr. (Jaws) in the crowd

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Robert Stevens Jr. (Jaws)

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Suzanne Stein (Quint), Wayne Henry (Hooper), Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody), Robert Stevens Jr. (Jaws), Laura Daniel (Sally) and Cat London (Maria Sandwich)

Photos: JAWS: THE (VERY UNAUTHORIZED) MUSICAL! at Laurie Beechman Theatre — photo 18 of 42


Shark fishing Suzanne Stein (Quint), Wayne Henry (Hooper) and Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody)

Photos: JAWS: THE (VERY UNAUTHORIZED) MUSICAL! at Laurie Beechman Theatre — photo 19 of 42


Cat London (Maria Sandwich)

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Laura Daniel (Sally) and Cat London (Maria Sandwich)

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Suzanne Stein (Quint), Wayne Henry (Hooper) and Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody)

Photos: JAWS: THE (VERY UNAUTHORIZED) MUSICAL! at Laurie Beechman Theatre — photo 22 of 42


Wayne Henry (Hooper), Suzanne Stein (Quint) and Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody)

Photos: JAWS: THE (VERY UNAUTHORIZED) MUSICAL! at Laurie Beechman Theatre — photo 23 of 42


Laura Daniel (Sally)

Photos: JAWS: THE (VERY UNAUTHORIZED) MUSICAL! at Laurie Beechman Theatre — photo 24 of 42


Wayne Henry (Hooper), Suzanne Stein (Quint) and Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody)

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Laura Daniel (Sally), Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn)Wayne Henry (Hooper), Suzanne Stein (Quint) and Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody)

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Laura Daniel (Sally)

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A triumphant Laura Daniel (Sally)

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Laura Daniel (Sally) and Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn)

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Laura Daniel (Sally) and Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn)

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Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn)

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Robert Stevens Jr. (Jaws)

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Robert Stevens Jr. (Jaws)

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Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn), Laura Daniel (Sally) and Robert Stevens Jr. (Jaws)

Photos: JAWS: THE (VERY UNAUTHORIZED) MUSICAL! at Laurie Beechman Theatre — photo 34 of 42


Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn)

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Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn)

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Robert Stevens Jr. (Jaws) and Laura Daniel (Sally)

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Wayne Henry (Chad) and Laura Daniel (Sally)

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Wayne Henry (Chad)

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Wayne Henry (Chad), Cat London (Brad the Ice Cream Man) and Laura Daniel (Sally)

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Ending with a wedding, Laura Daniel (Sally), Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody) and Robert Stevens Jr. (Jaws)

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(from l. to r.) Cat London (Brad the Ice Cream Man), Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn), Wayne Henry (Chad), Laura Daniel (Sally), Robert Stevens Jr. (Jaws), Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody), Alvin Urbano (Father Ramos) and Suzanne Stein (Quint)

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from l. to r.) Cat London (Brad the Ice Cream Man), Evie Apple (Mayor Vaughn), Laura Daniel (Sally), Wayne Henry (Chad), Robert Stevens Jr. (Jaws), Natty Bumpercar (Chief Brody), Alvin Urbano (Father Ramos) and Suzanne Stein (Quint)

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