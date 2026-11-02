Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Jeanna de Waal Performs 'Feed the Birds,' Sabrina Carpenter and More at 54 Below
The concert also featured a medley pairing 'Feed the Birds' from Mary Poppins with 'Edelweiss' from The Sound of Music.
Jeanna de Waal performed songs from DIANA, THE MUSICAL, Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, and more at her concert at 54 Below, along with one of Sabrina Carpenter's biggest hits.
The first clip features de Waal singing "I Will" from DIANA, THE MUSICAL, which she starred in on Broadway and in the Netflix release of the musical. Her other Broadway credits include Lauren in KINKY BOOTS and Heather in AMERICAN IDIOT.
In the second clip, the upcoming It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play standby sings Sabrina Carpenter's "Manchild." The third video pairs "Feed the Birds" from MARY POPPINS with "Edelweiss" from THE SOUND OF MUSIC together.
Take a look back at another recent 54 Below concert, with footage of Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp performing 1980s hits from their In Resonance concert.
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