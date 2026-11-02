 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Jeanna de Waal Performs 'Feed the Birds,' Sabrina Carpenter and More at 54 Below

The concert also featured a medley pairing 'Feed the Birds' from Mary Poppins with 'Edelweiss' from The Sound of Music.

By:




Jeanna de Waal performed songs from DIANA, THE MUSICAL, Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, and more at her concert at 54 Below, along with one of Sabrina Carpenter's biggest hits.

The first clip features de Waal singing "I Will" from DIANA, THE MUSICAL, which she starred in on Broadway and in the Netflix release of the musical. Her other Broadway credits include Lauren in KINKY BOOTS and Heather in AMERICAN IDIOT.

In the second clip, the upcoming It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play standby sings Sabrina Carpenter's "Manchild." The third video pairs "Feed the Birds" from MARY POPPINS with "Edelweiss" from THE SOUND OF MUSIC together.

Take a look back at another recent 54 Below concert, with footage of Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp performing 1980s hits from their In Resonance concert.

More on 54 BELOW
Upcoming Shows
Casey Likes: Back To The Past
Casey Likes: Back To The Past
11/2 - 11/2/2026
Prohibition Nights: A Speakeasy Soirée To Benefit 54 Below
Prohibition Nights: A Speakeasy Soirée To Benefit 54 Below
11/2 - 11/2/2026
Recent Articles
Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below
Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below
11/1/2026
ALL EYES ON: Nicolas King
ALL EYES ON: Nicolas King
10/30/2026

Cabaret Shows
Wait 'Til You See What's Next in Cabaret Wait 'Til You See What's Next
The Green Room 42 (11/15-11/15) PHOTOS VIDEOS
From 8 Tracks to Livestreams...The Album Release! in Cabaret From 8 Tracks to Livestreams...The Album Release!
The Green Room 42 (11/04-11/04)
I am ME - on Purpose! in Cabaret I am ME - on Purpose!
Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/10-1/10) PHOTOS
Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge: ABBA Partner Night in Cabaret Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge: ABBA Partner Night
Joe's Pub (12/03-12/03)
Ann Hampton Callaway: Here's To Life in Cabaret Ann Hampton Callaway: Here's To Life
54 Below (11/12-11/12)
View All Shows Add a Show

Cabaret venues in New York City


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Recommended For You