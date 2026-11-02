Review: Mary Lahti Shows Storytelling Chops With YOU'RE NOT FROM HERE, ARE YOU?! at Don't Tell Mama

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Comedic cabaret performer Mary Lahti has returned to the nightclub stage with a new show, and although there is comedy, and although there is music, there is a serious side, a poignant side, a personal side to YOU’RE NOT FROM HERE, ARE YOU?! Now, don’t be fooled by the words serious and poignant. If you look at the art for Mary’s show, you will know that her comedy stylings are very much present in her new cabaret play. But if I tell you that September 11th is a major component of the play, you will understand the seriousness and poignancy - just as long as you also understand that Mary is making people laugh with her musical cabaret, now playing at Don’t Tell Mama.

For her seventy-minute storytelling show, Lahti offers a healthy heaping of both story and music to tell the tale of her relocation from San Francisco to New York City, many of the details of which had her October 22nd audience reacting very vocally, and not just with laughs. No, no, that isn’t what Mary Lahti writes for. Mary has scripted her piece with skill and precision, with a proper rise and fall, a true ebb and flow, and with places for the performer to lead the audience right where she wants them. There’s a difference between writing a story that will be read, as opposed to writing one that will be performed, and Lahti’s understanding of that shows in every instance in which she guides her audience to the next denouement, and the laugh or the sigh that is her desired effect. There are comedic moments in the first beat of her story, the one that explains how she planned to avoid moving from the West Coast to the East, and how those plans backfired. In the second beat, there are gasps when the timing and the placement of their new life drop them in an unwinnable situation. And the third beat brings Mary and her husband, Jim Lahti, to a place of resilience where they will thrive in the light. You’re Not From Here... is fascinating and funny, heartbreaking and heartwarming, and executed with the skill of a storyteller who knows exactly how to reach her audience. You’ll notice that I am being deliberately vague in the details of Lahti’s story, and that is because I wouldn’t steal a single gasp or expletive from future audiences - my experience with the October 22nd audience is one I will remember and cherish. I will simply confine myself to mentioning these themes: moving to New York, September 11th, helping hands, starting over, building a life. Knowing these five elements (and the presence of both laughter and tears) exist in Lahti’s cabaret play, potential audiences should be able to decide, for themselves, if Mary’s show is one in which they would like to invest their time. The fact that both I and my plus-one for the show, fellow cabaret artist Dorian Woodruff, both remarked to each other on the high quality of Lahti’s script and story arc should be a further ringing endorsement for the production. With these slight details and strong pronouncements out of the way, I can talk about other aspects of the production, like the music and the performance.

Mary has worked with her Musical Director Jim Lahti (that’s right, the aforementioned husband) and her Director, Lennie Watts, on a set list that effectively evokes the story she is telling, like opening numbers “New York City Rhythm” and “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” because, obviously, both cities play an integral part in her story. But the performances of the two songs allow Lahti to inform her audience that this is an upbeat show (due to some genuine and joyful booty-shaking during the Barry Manilow number) as well as a music show (thanks to Lahti’s crooning of the Tony Bennett track), in spite of the monology and pathos present. Lahti has a pleasant singing voice that has had clear training. She is able to range her songs from an alto chest voice to a reedy soprano, whenever each mood presents itself, whether it’s a jazzy “Black Coffee” (a highlight) or a traditional “Stranger In Paradise” that lends itself perfectly to the tale being told. Mr. Lahti has worked well to ensure that his headliner is able to use both parts of her talent by creating arrangements that land within her vocal abilities while permitting her to get the monologues in, in her own speed, in her own style. A tender “The Sound of Silence” is particularly successful in its placement within the script and in Lahti’s vocal range, and an ambitious “Putting It Together” serves greatly to move the story along (on opening night, it seemed like the Sondheim number would benefit from some additional rehearsal time), and, at the end of the day, YOU’RE NOT FROM HERE, ARE YOU?! is a storytelling show, so moving the story along is the goal of the evening, and it is one that Team Lahti meets, at every turn. Mary even gets Jim into the act by, twice, putting the microphone in his hand and having him add his perspective, something we have all seen married couples do over the years. And Lennie Watts has built a segment into Mary’s performance where she actually reads a story to the audience while Jim plays “Silent Night” - it is ever so effective and Mary had her October 22nd audience in the palm of her hand.

And on the subject of the audience...

One of the joys of attending an intimate evening of cabaret is that shared experience that you go through with the other members of the crowd. If you’re lucky, it happens when you go to the theater, like the audience collectively “ooooh” -ing when Regina Giddens doesn’t hand Horace the heart medicine. Sometimes it happens when you’re at the picture show, but these days we are sitting in enormous bucket seats that completely separate us from our fellow moviegoers, so the collective experience can be a little lonely at the movies these days. But when you’re in a cabaret room, having drinks, eating food, and listening to Mary Lahti talk about the police officers who reunited her with her cat, you can observe all the other cat-lovers in the room holding their hands over their hearts in understanding. Or when she talks about being too shy to navigate elevators and subways, all the other introverts can be noted to lower their heads in understanding while laughing in mutual shyness. Throughout her program, Mary has ample opportunities to talk directly to the people in the seats out front, and they welcome the interaction, as well as the chance to interact with one another, even if it’s simple group “oh my god” -ing. And I’m telling you, that first performance of YOU’RE NOT FROM HERE... was abundant of group vocal reactions that bond an audience together, that make them feel like they are having a shared moment, and the really resonant thing about Mary Lahti’s show is that it is, essentially, about connecting with other people; and what she is doing while telling that story is connecting people together. And that’s what cabaret, art, and storytelling are all about.

Mary and Jim are joined on stage by Drummer David Silliman and the trio is quite wonderful together.

Mary Lahti will play Don't Tell Mama with YOU'RE NOT FROM HERE, ARE YOU?! on November 7th at 7 pm. Tickets accessible HERE.

Mary Lahti has an online presence HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone