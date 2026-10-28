Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
PHOTOS: Opening Night...CHRISTINE EBERSOLE WITH BILLY STRITCH at 54 Below
The five-night engagement ends Saturday Oct. 31
There is a special kind of anticipation that comes with a perfectly chosen wine pairing—the promise that two distinct pleasures, brought together, will create something greater than the sum of their parts. The same excitement accompanies an evening with two extraordinary talents: Christine Ebersole with Billy Stritch, who opened a 5 night engagement at 54 Below last night.
Whether in a wineglass or on a stage, the secret is much the same: the right pairing can elevate two exceptional ingredients into something extraordinary. And when Christine Ebersole is on stage with Billy Stritch serving as music director, the result is a vintage all their own.
Over the course of their distinguished careers, both have performed individually with an exceptional roster of singers and musicians. Having enjoyed the privilege of seeing many of these performances, I can attest that when Christine and Billy come together, the result is something quite special. Their musical chemistry, impeccable harmonic and melodic sophistication create a synergy that transforms a performance into an experience.
Christine’s exquisitely nuanced voice blends haunting beauty with an irresistible playful sparkle, mesmerizing the sold-out opening-night audience at 54 Below from her very first note to a final whisper that seemed to linger in the legendary club’s intimate air—especially on ballads, where she completely held the audience spellbound.
Billy’s sophisticated keyboard artistry and warmly expressive vocals offered the perfect musical complement. Together, they create a musical conversation that keeps you eagerly anticipating every musical turn they take. Add the natural wit and affectionate banter of a friendship spanning 25 years, and the magic becomes all the more apparent.
Speaking of pairings, there’s a special kind of magic when wonderful company, a delicious dinner, and great entertainment come together in one unforgettable evening. Eda & I found that magic once again at 54 Below, where we shared our table with American Theatre Wing Board member Nadine Wang and her friend Barbara Waldman. Between the lively conversation, and the excitement of live performance, it was another evening to savor. There’s the reason they call 54 Below Broadway’s living room!
The song list was inspired and Billy’s tasteful arrangements were impeccably executed by the Maestro at the piano, Michael O’Brien, Bass, Warren Odze, Drums, & Aaron Heick, Reeds
Tickets to the run are available on 54 Below’s website.
54 Below
Warren Odze, drums, Michael O'Brien, bass, Christine Ebersole, Billy Stritch, Aaron Heick, reeds
Jennifer Ashley Tepper & family
Nadine Wong, Eda Sorokoff, Barbara Waldman
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