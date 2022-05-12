Victoria Clark And Teddy Yudain Will Join Megan Loughran At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Megan Loughran AND THE LATE NIGHT SNACKS on Wednesday, May 25 at 9:30pm.

Megan Loughran, cast member of the recent national tour of Falsettos and champion of NYC's Cabaret Showdown, makes her solo Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Megan Loughran and The Late Night Snacks. Megan combines the energy of a late night host with that of a leading lady in a way that keeps her audiences simultaneously on their toes and drinking heavily. Don't miss the performer one reviewer called both "foul-mouthed" and "gentle."

Joining Megan are Tony Award winner Victoria Clark (Kimberly Akimbo, The Light in the Piazza, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella) and Teddy Yudain (Little Shop Of Horrors). Music direction by Dan Pardo. Directed by Ethan Heard.

Megan Loughran AND THE LATE NIGHT SNACKS plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 25, 2022 at 9:30pm. Tickets start at $30 and there is a $25 food and drink minimum. To purchase tickets or for more information visit www.54Below.com. Please note that after 4pm on the day of performance, tickets are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.