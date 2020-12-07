VIDEO: Watch NYC Cabaret Star Stephen S. Miller's New Music Video CABARET

Actor and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller, the host of the internet TV show "The Mama Rose Show," for his birthday returned to London-based Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Party on December 3rd where he performed the song "Cabaret" from the beloved musical of the same name. The performance and music video for Miller's version of "Cabaret" was directed by Brian Geldin, and co-stars singer, artist and voice actor Brianna Wanlass, whose performance as the "M.C." in the video was co-directed by Emmy Award-winning producer and director Scott Gracheff.

Watch Miller's "Cabaret" music video below!

In March 2020, Stephen S. Miller created the talk show "The Mama Rose Show" where he interviewed such fabulous guests as Ilene Kristen, Twice Daytime Emmy nominated actress from "One Life to Live" and "Ryan's Hope" and one of the stars of the original Broadway cast of Grease and "Sordid Lives" creator Del Shores and Emerson Collins, star of "A Very Sordid Wedding," among many others. As a New York City-based cabaret star, Miller recently performed at London-based Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Party in July and December 2020. He has also appeared on stage in New York City at The Hidden Cabaret's show "Love and Other Feelings" in February 2020, hosted by Craig Horsley with music director was Terry Burress. Miller has also worked behind the scenes as a stage manager, director and designer on the Off-Broadway circuit. Stephen has a long range of theatrical extravaganzas including his work at New York City's Metropolitan Opera in the Children's chorus led by Elena Dore, as well as studying with the late Sanford Meisner. Stephen's favorite theatrical adventures include: Titanic, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, She Loves Me, West Side Story, Die Fledermaus. Directing: The Belle of Amherst (Off-Broadway), The Cover of Life (Off-Broadway), Love is a Bad Neighborhood (Off-Broadway). Stage Managing: 2071, The World We'll Leave Our Grandchildren (Off-Broadway), The Cherry Orchard (Off-Broadway), The Bare Truth (Off-Broadway), King John (Off-Broadway).

