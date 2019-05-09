VIDEO: Watch James Kelly Sing from Ted Bundy Musical, MY BELOVED

My Beloved: A Ted Bundy Musical, which has book, music and lyrics by Clint Edwards, tells the story of serial killer Ted Bundy through the eyes of his long-time girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, and the lawman who relentlessly pursued him, Detective Robert Keppel. Part love story and part psycho sexual thriller, 'My Beloved' stars James T. Kelly ( HBO's The Deuce and Netflix 'Tales Of The City) as Ted Bundy, Andrea Goss (Indecent and Cabaret) as Elizabeth Kloepfer and Daniel Dunlow (Finian's Rainbow, Hello Again ) as Det. Keppel. Musical Director is Brian J. Nash and is directed by Preston and Richard Ridge ( Broadwayworld).

The musical will be presented in concert for two performances only on May 22nd and 23rd at 7pm at The Green Room 42 located at 570 10th Ave. at 42nd Street on the 4th floor of The Yotel.

For tickets: www.thegreenroom42.com





