VIDEO: Watch Disney Alum Matthew Scott Montgomery on THE MAMA ROSE SHOW

Matthew Scott Montgomery, who TV audiences fondly remember from such Disney Channel hits as "Sonny With a Chance," "So Random!," "Shake it Up!" and "Austin & Ally," was this week's special guest for another LGBTQ+ Pride edition of New York City-based actor and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller's "The Mama Rose Show."

The episode was posted today and can be viewed below!

Montgomery chatted with Miller (aka "Mama Rose") about everything from his work in film and TV, as well as his award-winning performances in theater. Montgomery credited "Sordid Lives" creator Del Shores as giving him his big break in 2010 in the play Yellow, for which he won Best Actor from the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards. He also starred in Stage Kiss (The Geffen Playhouse), Dead Boys (writer/star, West Hollywood One City One Pride Excellence in LGBT Theatre Winner, The Blank Theatre, Celebration Theatre), I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Musical (El Cid, Three Clubs), Anchorman: The Musical (El Cid), A Walk to Remember: The Musical, The OC Musical and Brolesque (Rockwell Table & Stage). In film he starred in Del Shores' "Southern Baptist Sissies" and on TV appeared in such shows as "Jane the Virgin" (CW) and "White Famous" (Showtime).

Montgomery also revealed exclusively to "The Mama Rose Show" that he will be playing a villain in the cast of a first-of-its-kind "Clue" original interactive murder mystery musical, based on the board game. It will be streamed "live" on the streaming platform Twitch in July (date to be announced soon). He has already started rehearsals, and the production company is installing a set and lights and a green screen in his apartment, so that he and the rest of the cast can all practice social distancing from their homes.

Miller recently created "The Mama Rose Show" to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each episode is filled with positivity and showcases the work of spectacular people in entertainment and the arts. New episodes are posted every Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. ET at Stephensmiller.com/themamaroseshow as well as on Youtube, and then are shared across all social media platforms.

Some of the recent guests on "The Mama Rose Show" include:

"Sordid Lives" creator Del Shores and Emerson Collins, star of "A Very Sordid Wedding"

Ilene Kristen, Twice Daytime Emmy nominated actress from "One Life to Live" and "Ryan's Hope" and one of the stars of the original Broadway cast of Grease

Tym Moss - Actor ("Junk")/Cabaret Star/LGBTQ+ Activist

Miller also recently released the World Premiere of his music video version of "Any Dream Will Do" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." Watch the music video below!

Before his return to the stage at the Hidden Cabaret in New York City in February 2020, Miller featured his talents in Special Education as a paraeducator in his hometown of Bridgewater, New Hampshire, as well as the chair of the drama program for the Newfound Memorial Middle School in which he completed six incredible productions with the students of the school. Stephen has a long range of theatrical extravaganzas including his work at New York City's Metropolitan Opera in the Children's chorus led by Elena Dore, as well as studying with the late Sanford Meisner. Stephen's favorite theatrical adventures include: Titanic, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, She Loves Me, West Side Story, Die Fledermaus. Directing: The Belle of Amherst (Off-Broadway), The Cover of Life (Off-Broadway), Love is a Bad Neighborhood (Off-Broadway). Stage Managing: 2071, The World We'll Leave Our Grandchildren (Off-Broadway), The Cherry Orchard (Off-Broadway), The Bare Truth (Off-Broadway), King John (Off-Broadway).

