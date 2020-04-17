VIDEO: WEIRD! THE MUSICAL Performs Opening Number Virtually

Weird! The Musical was one week from from their debut at Feinstein's/54 Below when the shutdown happened.

They have shared their virtual performance of the opening number of the original musical featuring cast members from the Original Tour, Studio Cast Recording, 54 Below & Frenchwoods Festival of the Performing Arts Productions.

Watch the video below!

Weird! The Musical is a new original musical based on the popular books, The Weird Series by Erin Frankel & Paula Heaphy, which tells one story of bullying from three different female perspectives, one who is being bullied, a bystander, and the one using bullying behavior.





