VIDEO: Quentin Garzon, Madison Claire Parks and Natalie Toro Sing 'Tuonela, Swan of Beauty' From KALEVALA

Quentin Garzon is back with another video, this time taking on "Tuonela, Swan of Beauty", a song from an original Finnish Musical called Kalevala. He is joined by Madison Claire Parks and Natalie Toro.

Kalevala The Musical is a story of ancient legends, told by the spirits of the haunted forest of Kalevala. The story is adapted from the national epic poem of Finland. Passed down from generation to generation, these tales were finally collected in a book of poems by Elias Lonnrot in 1835. Widely cherished across the world, Kalevala has been a source of inspiration to many fantasy authors, including J.R.R. Tolkien.

The song features music and lyrics by Johanna Telander and is orchestrated by Marko Hilpo.

Band: