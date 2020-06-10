VIDEO: MAC Award Winners Say 'Thank You' to Essential Workers With Song Written by Bob Levy and Alex Rybeck

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The 2020 Manhattan Association of Cabarets Award winners have come together virtually to say "Thank You" to all of the essential workers with an original song written by 2020 MAC Award-winning songwriters Bob Levy and Alex Rybeck.

Check out the video below!

Performers include Lisa Viggiano, Jeff Harnar, Natalie Douglas, Bob Diamond, Jinkx Monsoon and more!

