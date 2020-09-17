VIDEO: JasonSweetTooth Williams, Badia Farha & More Star In Star In 'Eat Me (A Quarantine Snacking Anthem)'

If you feel like you have a hard time putting the cookies away, you're not alone.

Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill) is fittingly turned into a cookie for this virtual performance video of an original new song by Eric Fegan (Music) and Jamie Maletz (Lyrics). With backup cookies played by Badia Farha (School of Rock), Cori Jaskier, Kennedy Kanagawa, MinJi Kim, Luana Psaros, and Dani Weiner and a cameo by Broadway lyricist Mindi Dickstein (who inspired the song), the piece is about quarantine snacking. Orchestrations are by Elspeth Collard.

If you feel like you have a hard time putting the cookies away, you're not alone. In a post sharing the song, Maletz wrote:

"A few months ago, my mentor, queen Mindi Dickstein made a Facebook post about how she couldn't stop eating Tate's Bake Shop cookies. And Eric Fegan tagged me and was like "this is a song". And I was like "only if we make it an evil cookie with a diabolical plan to make you keep eating more cookies because #quarantine / #2020".

And thus "Eat Me" was born. The ensuing months contained some of the most entertaining conversations about anthropomorphizing cookies I've ever had (like when MinJi Kim asked us if cookies eating cookies= cannibalism which opened a whole can of worms about the cookie food chain)."

