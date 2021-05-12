VIDEO: James Kicklighter and Lucia Lucas Join TAWKIN' WITH THE ROSES

Tawkin' With the Roses, the weekly talk show hosted by veteran actress Bonnie Rose and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller (aka "Mama Rose"), has welcomed James Kicklighter, director of the new documentary "The Sound of Identity" and the film's protagonist, world renowned opera star Lucia Lucas, as the guests on today's episode, which is also the season finale.

"The Sound of Identity" is coming to digital and on demand platforms nationally starting June 1st from Shout! Studios.

Director James Kicklighter spent the first eighteen years of his life in Bellville, Georgia, population 123. Since then, he has gone on to become a multi-award winning Los Angeles-based film director and producer. His work has been recognized by the world's press, including The Hollywood Reporter, The Times of India, Film Courage and FilmInk Australia. Kicklighter recently served as a panelist at the 2018 Oscar-qualifying Hollyshorts Film Festival, taught several filmmaking courses as an educator on Stage32.com, and his interview series with the popular YouTube channel Film Courage has nearly 200,000 views. He resides in Los Angeles, California.



Hailed as "one of the most powerful and beautiful baritone voices you could hear," American baritone Lucia Lucas is making waves on the operatic mainstages. Lucas has resided in Germany for the past decade and performs in cities all over the globe include Dublin, London, Brussels, Berlin, Torino, Essen, Daegu, Korea and the US. This season, she made her role debut as Wotan in "Die Walküre" with Theater Magdeburg to great critical acclaim. Previous engagements also include the title role in "Don Giovanni" with Tulsa Opera (as seen in James Kicklighter's documentary "The Sound of Identity"), the baritone solo in Cage's "Europeras 1 & 2" with Wuppertal Oper, and a solo in "Unknown, I Live with You," a concert inspired by Afghan female writers' poems with The Airport Society in several venues throughout Europe.