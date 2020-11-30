VIDEO: Jack Scott Premieres First Music Video 'Train Ride'!

Singer songwriter and original Newsies company memver, Jack Scott has just premiered the new music video for his single, 'Train Ride'!

Last year, Jack's performances landed him a nomination for Best Vocalist in the 2019 Broadway World Cabaret Awards. Dancing across from Jack Scott is the distinguished Justin Prescott (Moulin Rouge! The Musical!, Kiss Me, Kate, Head Over Heels, Gigi, and Motown the Musical just to name a few).

The video, inspired by the charm of Golden Age Cinema, is an escape into the much needed fantasy we can only hope to allow ourselves into.

In the video, Jack finds himself in a subway car next to a dashing fellow passenger. Immediately, they fall in love and dance through stunning sets that speak proudly and boldly. It is a pure celebration of queer love.

The simplicity of using nontraditional casting in traditional song-and-dance storytelling is a subtle yet defiant way to include queer love stories in a format created when these stories weren't being told.

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You