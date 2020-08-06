VIDEO: Blaine Krauss, Florencia Cuenca and Ray Lee Join CABARET CORNER

This episode of CABARET CORNER discusses equity and diversity in the industry

The fight for social justice and equity has taken a front row seat during this pandemic, and discussions surrounding this fight have certainly not skipped over the cabaret world. To honor the work that's been done, and the work that's still to be done to fight for equity and social justice, Broadway World and Cabaret Corner has put together a panel of leaders in both the Broadway/Cabaret communities to discuss equity and diversity in our industry. In this special episode of Cabaret Corner, Broadway/TV/Cabaret star Blaine Krauss, Cabaret goddess Florencia Cuenca, and Broadway star and adoring father to his 6-year old daughter Ray Lee come together to talk about the fight for racial justice and the future of cabaret. This interview in particular aligns with the mission of Cabaret Corner: "a series devoted to having meaningful conversations with change-making cabaret artists."

Cabaret Corner creator Ari Axelrod joins Mosher and Broadway World Cabaret in thanking these special people for their contribution to the arts, to the fight for social justice, and to our program. #blacklivesmatter

Cabaret Corner is collecting donations for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, an organization that "helps men, women, and children across the country and across the street receive life saving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling, and emergency financial assistance." To make a donation, please click the link below: https://broadwaycares.org/donation-options-page/



This week, Cabaret Corner will continue collecting donations for the Black Trans COVID-19 Community Response Grant Program. This program provides the transgender community rapid response funds for emergency food, shelter, utilities, transportation, and health care, also free care packages that include life-saving PPE, personal hygiene and safe sex supplies and referral to resources for our most vulnerable populations at their point of need during the coronavirus pandemic.



Click here to donate: https://blacktrans.org/donate/

