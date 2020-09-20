Unlimited Stages and Reaction Dance Company NYC To Present A Virtual Hispanic Heritage Month Variety Show

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The event takes place virtually on October 2.

On October 2nd, Unlimited Stages and Reaction Dance Company NYC will be collaborating to bring you El Arte del Fuego. The show will feature a night of music, dance, comedy, and much more in celebration of LatinX culture. In the wake of COVID-19, this year's show will be presented via Zoom.

Featuring performances by:

BAILA Society

Juliana Andrea Betancur

Nelson Gonzalez

Jordon Waters w/ "Family Jules"

Daniel Velez

Erika Zade

Bianca Delli Priscoli & Giorgia Vitali

Andrea Pelash

"Telenovela 101"

With a special performance by Reaction Dance Company

Doors open at 7:45 PM EST and the show starts at 8:00 PM EST.

Tickets are now available on Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/el-arte-del-fuego-a-hispanic-heritage-month-fiesta-tickets-118195452781), the Zoom link with the meeting ID and password will be provided the day of the show.

