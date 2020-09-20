Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Unlimited Stages and Reaction Dance Company NYC To Present A Virtual Hispanic Heritage Month Variety Show

Article Pixel

The event takes place virtually on October 2.

Sep. 20, 2020  

Unlimited Stages and Reaction Dance Company NYC To Present A Virtual Hispanic Heritage Month Variety Show

On October 2nd, Unlimited Stages and Reaction Dance Company NYC will be collaborating to bring you El Arte del Fuego. The show will feature a night of music, dance, comedy, and much more in celebration of LatinX culture. In the wake of COVID-19, this year's show will be presented via Zoom.

Featuring performances by:

BAILA Society

Juliana Andrea Betancur

Nelson Gonzalez

Jordon Waters w/ "Family Jules"

Daniel Velez

Erika Zade

Bianca Delli Priscoli & Giorgia Vitali

Andrea Pelash

"Telenovela 101"

With a special performance by Reaction Dance Company

Doors open at 7:45 PM EST and the show starts at 8:00 PM EST.

Tickets are now available on Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/el-arte-del-fuego-a-hispanic-heritage-month-fiesta-tickets-118195452781), the Zoom link with the meeting ID and password will be provided the day of the show.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE O'LEARY THEORY Interactive Performance Comes To Your Screen
  • Latin Reel Joins NewFilmmakers L.A For In Focus: Latinx And Hispanic Cinema With AMPAS
  • André De Shields and DECFA to Celebrate Jazz Greats Live In Concert
  • LA MUSICA DOLCE Presents The Italian Influence In The Great American Songbook