Trans Voices Cabaret Returns Next Month

SAVE THE DATE! After a 20 month pandemic-induced hiatus, Trans Voices Cabaret will be returning with a brand new LIVE show on Saturday, October 30th to the newly remodeled cabaret theater at The Duplex!

Trans Voices Cabaret highlights transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming seasoned performers and rising stars in NYC's musical theater community. Casting will be announced shortly. Anessa Marie returns as musical director, and Donnie Cianciotto will emcee.

The first show back onstage will celebrate Devil's Night (the night before Halloween) with a fun, fabulous, and fright-filled theme. Audience members are encouraged to dress up to take part in our costume contest for the opportunity to win prizes including free tickets to a future TVC performance, swag, and more.

Tickets are $20 online, and $25 at the door. The Duplex is 21 and over, and there is a 2 drink minimum per guest. All attendees must be able to show proof of vaccination per NYC guidelines. To purchase tickets, please visit www.purplepass/com/trans1030.

For more information on Trans Voices Cabaret, please visit ​www.transvoicescabaret.com or @transvoicescabaret on Instagram, or email transvoicescabaret@gmail.com.