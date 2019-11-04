Tony Award Nominee Sam Harris Is Returning to Feinstein's/54 Below This December

Tony Award® nominee and platinum recording artist Sam Harris returns to his favorite New York hub, Feinstein's/54 Below, on December 10 & 11 with the soaring powerhouse vocals that put him on Rolling Stone Magazine's list of "Top 100 Singers of All Time." Performing hits and favorites from his stellar 30-year career, Harris brings to the stage his singular interpretations of classics by everyone from Stephen Sondheim and Jule Styne to U2 and Janis Ian, mixed with the anecdotes and comic observations that have also made him a best selling author.

Sam has been lauded by critics as one of the most powerful and versatile forces on the stage. He first burst onto the scene as the premiere winner of Ed McMahon's "Star Search" to a weekly audience of 25 million, and never looked back. Jimmy Fallon called his legendary performance of "Over the Rainbow," "One of the best musical performances I've ever seen ever aired on television ever!" Harris went on to record and tour the country, selling out prestigious engagements at Carnegie Hall and with The Boston Pops, among many others. On Broadway, Sam starred in Cy Coleman's The Life (Tony® nomination), the smash hit The Producers, and the revival of Grease, and has also starred as Jesus, Emcee, The Leading Player, Joseph, and Jolson. Sam has nine studio CDs to his credit and is also a composer, writer for television and the stage, and author of HAM: Slices of a Life (Simon & Schuster) which became the basis of the one-man musical HAM: A Musical Memoir, winning rave reviews, several prestigious Ovation Awards, and then filmed at The Pasadena Playhouse. The film is currently receiving accolades on the festival circuit.

Cover charges begin at $45 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. All seating is cabaret style. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





